Educators Take Flight: Oregon National Guard Hosts Bosslift in Southern Oregon

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Local educators and ESGR volunteers in front of an Oregon Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Medford Airport. The group flew along the Southern Oregon coast in a unique bosslift event on September 14, 2024. This flight, sponsored by Det. 1, B Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion, and ESGR, marks the return of bosslifts to the region after a decade-long hiatus, aiming to strengthen community ties and showcase National Guard capabilities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office)

MEDFORD, Ore. – On Saturday, September 14, 2024, the Oregon Army National Guard's Det. 1, B Company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion from Pendleton, Oregon, participated in a unique bosslift event at the Medford Airport. The event, co-organized with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), primarily involved local educators, offering them a rare glimpse into the capabilities of the National Guard's aviation assets.



Utilizing a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, the flight took participants on a scenic route from Medford Airport to Gold Beach, then south to Brookings, before returning to Medford. This bosslift marked a significant moment for Southern Oregon, being the first such event in the region in over a decade.



Mark Libantc, the Area 4 Vice Chair and Employer Outreach Representative for ESGR shared insights about the event's importance. "We've been trying to put together one for the employers forever. This is the first one that's ever come through," Libantc explained. He emphasized the value of these events in educating employers about the Guard's role and capabilities.



The event was coordinated through a collaborative effort between local recruiter Sgt. 1st Class Erik Andreason of the National Guard and Cecil Owens, the State ESGR Director. Libantc expressed hope that such flights could become a biannual occurrence.



ESGR, a Department of Defense program, aims to foster understanding between civilian employers and their National Guard and Reserve employees. While most ESGR representatives are volunteers, they play a crucial role in organizing events like this bosslift.



Looking ahead, ESGR hopes to expand these experiences to include visits to training sites like Biak Training Center or Camp Riley. "We think that would be a real eye-opener for the employers because they'd see what their citizen Soldiers are doing when they're at training," Libantc added, highlighting the educational value of such firsthand experiences.



This bosslift showcased the Oregon National Guard's aviation capabilities and strengthened the bond between the Guard and the communities it serves. As Guard members live and work in the same communities they protect, events like these reinforce why the Oregon National Guard remains the military service of choice for many Oregonians.