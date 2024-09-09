Best Squad Competition: Sgt. Aidan Serra, C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber)

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT WALKER, Va. – Sgt. Aidan Serra, who hails from Hartford, Conn., is a Target...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT WALKER, Va. – Sgt. Aidan Serra, who hails from Hartford, Conn., is a Target Digital Network Analyst assigned to C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 13. Day Three of the competition ended with the Brigade Command Sergeant Major’s Board, led by the president of the board and the Praetorian’s senior enlisted leader, CSM Joseph Daniel. see less | View Image Page

FORT WALKER, Va. – Sgt. Aidan Serra, who hails from Hartford, Conn., is a Target Digital Network Analyst assigned to C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 13.



Serra is working toward a BS in Data Science from American Military University.



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY

“Service to me feels like more of a personal obligation and is something I also enjoy doing. I was motivated to join the Army because I wanted to make a difference and gain an edge.”



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR REASONING FOR COMPETING

“I was a last-minute replacement for another Soldier. I volunteered because the Best Squad Competition sounded like a challenge, and it was something I thought I would excel at.”



WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO COMPETE IN THE ARMY BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? WHAT DID YOU ENJOY THE MOST AND WHY?

“It is important to compete to see where you and your squad’s limit lie. What I enjoyed the most was the opportunities that were given to me, that I would have otherwise never been giving in my normal work role.”



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

“Finish my BS in Data Science, increase my leadership abilities and earn a leadership role in my unit.”



IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE?

“I would like to thank my beautiful wife, Elizabeth, for being my rock and showing her unwavering support.”