"Be the change you want to see" Soldiers discuss the importance of voting as service members

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – From sea to shining sea, the right to vote has been an essential right afforded to United States citizens. It’s a right that many service members utilize to have their voices heard even when serving away from home domestically or abroad.



For first-time voter U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Alliance Uwase, assigned to the 302nd Medical Detachment, in Millington Tennessee, this year’s 2024 presidential election is special.



Uwase is from the Republic of Rwanda moving to the U.S. in 2015 and says she knows first-hand the power of voting after seeing her parents’ fight for a better life in the United States.



“Even though when the Rwanda genocide happen I wasn’t born yet,” said Uwase, “I know the history of what happened because of the president in the office [in Rwanda] around that time. I knew growing up [here] that I have a say in whatever president I’m going to vote for because we have the chance of having a better country or worse country because I have experienced it. Well, my parents have experienced it and their history made me who I am which eventually made us move to the States.”



Spc. Uwase said she didn’t want to see her birth nation’s history repeated in another country saying, “My parents cannot vote, I am the only who can vote in my family so I feel as though I need to take it upon myself…because if I don’t vote then it’s like what am I doing?”



Service members have resources and protections available to them when it comes to the act of voting. The Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) works to ensure service members, their eligible family members, and overseas citizens are aware of their right to vote and have the tools and resources to successfully do so - from anywhere in the world.



The Director of FVAP, J. Scott Wiedmann, administers the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) on behalf of the Secretary of Defense. UOCAVA, as amended by the Military and Overseas Voter Empowerment (MOVE) Act, requires states to transmit requested absentee ballots to UOCAVA voters no later than 45 days before a federal election.



Service members who wish to vote and are stationed in their voting jurisdiction have the right to vote in elections at all levels—local, state, and federal. Many states also extend full ballots, including state and local office candidates and referendums, to military voters who vote under UOCAVA.



FVAP was created in response to Executive Order 14019, “Promoting Access to Voting,” March 10, 2021, FVAP adjusted its strategic plan to reflect not only its ongoing support and requirements identified through the UOCAVA, but the need to increase overall voter awareness for all individuals affiliated with the Department and those receiving assistance.



“Start doing a little research in what’s going on in your local area,” said U.S. Army Reserve human resource specialist Sgt. Jarvis Austin assigned to the 655th Transportation Company, he said, “Like some of my family members used to say, ‘read more news’, you’d be surprised by some of things that would trigger some type of response to actually want to go out there and make some changes.”



Sgt. Austin, like Spc. Uwase, serves at the Army Reserve Center in Millington. Austin says he has voted in the last three presidential elections and for servicemembers it is crucial to let their voice be heard.



Austin said, “I know we are all Soldiers, different backgrounds, different beliefs, different understandings. Honestly, I would say it’s best to at least vote, get your word out there so that when the person you have to work with or would be dealing with for the next four years to eight years at least you put your voice out there. [Instead] of just sitting there and complaining, but not putting your step forward and making something change or make change.”



Both Austin and Uwase say when they vote, they will be doing so knowing their vote will be for their next Commander-in-Chief.



Both encourage soldiers to get up and vote saying one voice is louder than one may assume.



“Their vote has an impact on the future of our country,” said Uwase, “And whether they choose to vote or not to vote; it is also a choice and it can either better our county or worsen it and them not voting is definitely not making it any better.”



Austin leaves this message for those who may be on the fence about voting. He said, “Go out and vote so that way you don’t have any regrets once an election comes and goes, and your voice was not heard. Be the change you want to see.”

