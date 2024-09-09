Military Retiree Appreciation Day 2024 Celebrates Service and Community

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawai’i — Hundreds of military retirees and their families gathered at the Soldier Support Center on Schofield Barracks today for the annual Military Retiree Appreciation Day, honoring retired service members' contributions and their continued role in the military community.



Organized by the Hawai’i Retiree Council, the event ran from 8 a.m. to noon, offering services and activities including informational booths, health services and opportunities for retirees to reconnect with peers.



The ceremony began with the Leilehua High School ROTC color guard raising the flags during the national anthem.



Chaplain (Maj.) Jacob Lawrence led a prayer, thanking retirees for their service and asking for blessings on recent retirees and those who died in the past year.



"This day is about recognizing the service and sacrifice of our military retirees," said Col. Rachel Sullivan, U.S. Army Garrison Hawai’i commander. "You have paved the way for future generations, and today we get to show our appreciation for all you have done and continue to do."



A moment of silence followed, during which a bugler played "Taps" to honor the fallen.



Attendees met with representatives from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Army Community Service and other organizations offering services such as healthcare, financial planning and veteran education benefits. Retirees were encouraged to join the newly reformed Hawai’i Army Retiree Council.



"Bringing all these services together in one place makes it easier for retirees to access the resources they need," said Jerry Rice, Army retiree and member of the Hawai’i Army Retiree Council. "It's also a great chance to reconnect with old friends and meet new people who share the same experiences."



The event featured tributes to recent retirees, with many family members attending to honor their loved ones.



For more information about Military Retiree Appreciation Day or future retiree events, contact the Hawai’i Retiree Council at 808-655-5384 or email armyhiarc@army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2024 Date Posted: 09.14.2024 18:32 Story ID: 480892 Location: HAWAII, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Retiree Appreciation Day 2024 Celebrates Service and Community, by Robert Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.