Sailors from the future USS Pierre (LCS 38) to Visit Namesake City

PIERRE, S.D. – Sailors from the future USS Pierre (LCS 38) will visit their ship’s namesake city, Pierre, Sept. 16.



During the visit, Sailors will have the opportunity to meet with the USS Pierre Commissioning Committee and learn about the city and history of Pierre. They will also receive a tour from Pierre’s Mayor, Steve Harding, speak at local elementary schools, volunteer with Feeding South Dakota and enjoy a social event onboard a local riverboat on the Missouri River.



Those interested in meeting Sailors and learning more about the future USS Pierre are encouraged to attend a social event between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the American Legion Cabin on Wednesday.



Namesake visits are an opportunity for Sailors to visit the city that their ship is named after. In the case of the future USS Pierre, it is a chance for the Sailors and the citizens of the city to begin to build a lasting relationship.



“We are incredibly appreciative of the hospitality and warm welcome we receive when visiting our namesake cities,” said Master Chief David Hyatt, command master chief of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One. “Namesake visits are a unique opportunity for our Sailors to engage with communities that don’t often interact with Sailors, these visits allow the Sailors to make a commitment and build strong relationships across the country while upholding the legacies and values with one of America’s greatest cities. The Sailors of future USS Pierre are here to showcase the caliber of Sailors that are serving aboard the ships that protect this nation.”



Pierre will be an Independence-variant littoral combat ship which will be homeported in San Diego as a part of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.



For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2024 Date Posted: 09.13.2024 17:25 Story ID: 480873 Location: PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors from the future USS Pierre (LCS 38) to Visit Namesake City, by LT Brinn Hefron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.