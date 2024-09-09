U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Second Indo-Pacific Regional Military Gender Advisor Course

This course is part of a five-year initiative by the USINDOPACOM Office of Women, Peace & Security to develop a fully trained network of certified military Gender Advisors within the Indo-Pacific. The course builds on momentum from the inaugural course that took place last August, with 2023 cohort representatives returning to lead conversations as guest instructors and facilitators.



Course participants this year include representatives from Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mongolia, Nepal, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Tonga, and Thailand.



“Applying a gender perspective helps us to better understand the security concerns of the entire population, reduce potential blind spots, and identify the full range of risks, resources, and opportunities available to military operators,” said Sharon Feist, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command WPS Director and Command Gender Advisor. “U.S. Indo-Pacific Command is committed to advancing WPS alongside our regional partners to achieve mutual goals for a lasting peace and stability. Together, we are developing more holistic and human-centered approaches to security in the region.”



The course is intended to increase WPS awareness and its relevance to international security, help students develop the skills necessary to operationalize and institutionalize WPS within the defense sector, and build meaningful networks to further collaborate on WPS efforts.



WPS is an internationally recognized framework that promotes women’s full and equal participation in peace and security as a prerequisite to achieving sustainable peace. While a core pillar of WPS involves promoting women’s meaningful participation, application of WPS principles improves operational effectiveness, enhances understanding of the strategic environment, and helps identify and address the root causes of instability.



Guest instructors, facilitators, and support personnel joined to support this activity from across the U.S. Office of the Secretary of Defense for Policy, U.S. Transportation Command, U.S. Cyber Command, U.S. Army Pacific, 351st Civil Affairs Command, U.S. Forces Japan, U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. Coast Guard, the Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies, Australian Defence Force, Canadian Armed Forces, Japan Ministry of Defense, New Zealand Defence Force, and United States Institute of Peace.

Date Taken: 09.12.2024 Date Posted: 09.13.2024 Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US