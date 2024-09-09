JBSA remembers 9/11

Photo By Tristin English | Marcus Armstrong, Joint Base San Antonio fire inspector, renders a salute during the...... read more read more Photo By Tristin English | Marcus Armstrong, Joint Base San Antonio fire inspector, renders a salute during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, Sept. 11, 2024, at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The ceremony honored the nearly 3,000 lives lost following the attacks and paid respect to those who served and died in defense of our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tristin English) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Members of Joint Base San Antonio gathered for a ceremony here at 7:46 a.m., Sept. 11, 2024, to remember and honor the almost 3,000 lives lost during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 23 years ago.



The time of 7:46 a.m. was chosen as that was the local time here when the first plane struck the first tower in New York City.



U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Randy Oakland, Joint Base San Antonio and 502nd Air Base Wing commander, participated in the ceremony by offering his thoughts to those in attendance.



“As much as we must remember the tragedy itself, we must also remember the hope inspired by so many subsequent examples of resilience, fortitude, resolve, and purpose,” he said. “These unselfish acts are the tangible representation of a common bond we share together, the strength we derive from relying on each other, and the pride we take in knowing that together we did everything we could for someone else.”



Also during the event, leaders from JBSA, first responders, military service members, and civilians took part in prayers and moments of silence, while they witnessed the lowering of the flag to half-staff, and the striking of a bell.



The bell holds significance for first responders as it is traditionally used to alert them to shift changes, emergencies, calls to action, or to note the safe return of teammates to their home station.



The 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony operational planning team lead, Chris Sharp, who is also the 502nd Air Base Wing director of operations, plans, programs, and integration, said it’s important to take time to remember what happened and the sacrifices made that day.



Sharp was serving in the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel when 9/11 happened, and though he didn’t know anyone personally who was lost or hurt that day, he said it affected him deeply.



“I relish the opportunity to support this event,” he said. “I’ve done this for a couple years now, and to me, it doesn’t get old, because it really is a poignant time.”



According to Sharp, the ceremony was a team effort, and having the support of JBSA’s first responders was integral.



Security forces, police officers, fire fighters, and military members formed up into their respective units to formalize the event. Emergency vehicles with flashing lights were also present.



Police Lt. S.B. Dews, 502nd Security Forces Squadron crime prevention officer, led efforts to organize the first responder’s participation in the ceremony.



“The ceremony just reiterates that we need to be paying attention,” Dews said. “People lost their lives needlessly… people who could’ve still been here. It was also important to me to have the younger troops here, so they can get the feeling of what the older folks went through.”



Dews added the ceremony was emotional, but was not meant to glorify, just remember.



“Never forget.”