Sealed Bidding: A Milestone for Assured Access to Space within the United States Space Force

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Vandenberg Space Force Base has embraced sealed bidding for the Simplified Acquisition of Base Engineering Requirements (SABER) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, marking a significant shift towards transparency and efficiency in government contracting within the United States Space Force. On Aug. 13, 2024, this innovative approach marked the first instance of sealed bidding being utilized in such a manner within the Space Force, underlining the organization's commitment to embracing new and transparent practices for assured access to space. By choosing sealed bidding, the base aims to streamline its acquisition process while creating a more open and competitive environment for contractors.



"Many hours of research and discussions amongst personnel were held to identify how we could apply the sealed bidding process to a program-level contract,” said Jeffrey Grelck, 30th Contracting Squadron contracting officer. “We also learned how to incorporate electronic processes into a regulation which has not been updated to consider the new digital landscape.”



The contracts awarded through the SABER IDIQ program at Vandenberg aim to accomplish several critical objectives, aligning with Vandenberg's Spaceport of the Future. These contracts play a role in executing approximately $60M in construction projects around the base over the next five years, ensuring the integrity and operational readiness of essential infrastructure.



"To increase the visibility and promote more transparency with the government contracting process, we decided to livestream the bid opening, allowing for more participation from contractors who may not be from the local area,” said Alyson Kolding, 30th Contracting Squadron contracting officer.



The decision to utilize sealed bidding for the SABER IDIQ contract was motivated by the need for a fair and competitive process. Based on the previous SABER solicitation, it was evident that the time and competition prerequisites for sealed bidding were met, paving the way for this approach at Vandenberg SFB.



"The past solicitation had used the lowest price, technically acceptable method incorporating a technical evaluation of a sample project as a discriminator," said Grelck. "We found no significant value added by that technical evaluation process for the master IDIQ contracts. Therefore, we determined awarding on price and price-related factors alone would be sufficient."



As Vandenberg becomes the Spaceport of the Future, the SABER IDIQ contract plays a pivotal role in executing construction efforts critical to the mission's success by ensuring the base’s facilities and operational systems are up to standard. The contract supports the safety, quality of life, and mission readiness of Guardians and Airmen as well as aligning with Vandenberg's vision, emphasizing the significance of simplified construction projects in advancing the Space Force's strategic objectives.



"The SABER is one of the two major construction programs on Vandenberg that are critical to expeditiously executing construction efforts around the base,” said Kolding. “While the SABER is focused on the more simplified construction efforts.”



The decision to conduct the bid opening live in front of contractors and stream it online reflects the commitment to transparency and fairness, which is crucial for ensuring a level playing field. This move not only promotes accountability, but also encourages broader contractor participation.



The adoption of sealed bidding for the SABER IDIQ contract represents a pivotal moment for the Space Force as it strives to uphold the principles of assured access to space. This landmark decision underscores the Space Force's unwavering commitment to transparency, fairness, and efficiency in government contracting, setting the stage for a new era of procurement practices in the space domain.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2024 Date Posted: 09.13.2024 16:32 Story ID: 480857 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sealed Bidding: A Milestone for Assured Access to Space within the United States Space Force, by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.