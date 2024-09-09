Make National Preparedness Month an everyday effort

FORT DETRICK, Maryland — September is National Preparedness Month (NPM) and the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases’ Emergency Management team encourages everyone to learn how to prepare and plan for, respond to, and recover from any disaster.



Since its inception in 2004, the annual observance of NPM serves as a timely reminder of the importance of preparedness in an unpredictable world.



This year’s theme was announced earlier in May by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and focuses on empowering Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities to act today to prepare for future risks and disasters.



Each state comes with its own unique set of challenges - earthquakes, wildfires, hurricanes, tornados, and winter storms are some likely possibilities. Knowing the basics about these hazards and how to protect yourself against them is vital for survival in a harsh environment. Simply put, know your risks.



Make a Plan



Everyone should create an emergency plan that includes areas to evacuate to, how to communicate, and points of contact. Plan what to do in case you are separated from your family. Recognize that even children can play a role in emergency preparedness. Educate your children on these emergency plans, safety procedures, and evacuation points. Remember, resources are available at ready.gov and the American Red Cross.



Build a Kit/Emergency Supply



Tailor emergency kits to fit the needs of your specific disasters. The must-haves in your kit/supply are water, non-perishable food, a first-aid kit, important documents including a phone list, flashlight or other light source, battery or hand-cranked radio, extra batteries, multipurpose tools, masks, cell phone with portable chargers, duct tape, personal hygiene items, essential medications, extra cash, blankets, clothes, and maps of the area. Store these items high and dry to prevent damage in long-term storage.



Remember your furry companions. An emergency kit for your pet could have leashes, harnesses and/or carriers, food, water, bowls, pet beds, toys, cat litter and pan, manual can opener, any medications and vet records, a first aid kit, current photos of you and your pet, name and number of your vet, and list of individuals who can care for your pets. Knowing which hotels accept pets is a plus. If not already done, consider having your pet microchipped.



Prepare for Disaster



Stay properly informed and up to date with reliable information. Be aware of what the hazards are in your area – not just natural but man-made as well. Encourage community engagement by volunteering, joining local emergency response teams, and supporting disaster relief programs.



National Preparedness Month reminds us of our responsibility to prepare for the worst. The collective effort of our installation and community, staying informed, and having the proper supplies enhances safety and contributes to our resilience and strength when faced with adversity. Preparedness is a continuous effort and NPM provides us with an opportunity to create a safer and more resilient environment.



For more information on National Preparedness Month and resources you can use to take control of your safety, visit https://www.ready.gov/september.

