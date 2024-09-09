Moody Celebrates Diversity day

Photo By Airman Cade Ellis | U.S Air Force Airmen pose for a picture at their booth during the Diversity Day 2024...... read more read more Photo By Airman Cade Ellis | U.S Air Force Airmen pose for a picture at their booth during the Diversity Day 2024 celebration at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 13, 2024. The Diversity Day Celebration consisted of booths depicting different cultures, allowing Airmen around the base a chance to learn more about them unique cultures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cade Ellis) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Moody Air Force Base held its annual Diversity Day event at Moody Air Force Base, Sept. 13, 2024.

A plethora of Airmen and civilians attended the event, which aimed to foster unity by celebrating and educating attendees about various cultures. Traditions and customs from across the world were represented by Airmen and personnel at multiple stations, giving participants a hands-on opportunity to explore diverse perspectives.

Attendees also had the chance to socialize, further enhancing the spirit of inclusion and understanding.

“Diversity in any organization or group of people is probably the most important aspect of the military as a whole,” said 1st Lt. Danilo Zavala, 23rd Construction Flight, Contracting manager. “Different ideas and ideologies kind of help move us all along. Coming together and seeing everyone else's cultures and what they do for their livelihood is amazing.”

This year organizers introduced engaging activities to make this year's Diversity Day more interactive than ever, featuring cultural demonstrations and performances, and food trucks serving a variety of international cuisines. These additions provided attendees with multiple ways to experience the event, catering to different interests and giving everyone the space, time and flexibility to enjoy the celebration at their own pace.

“I don't think of last year's Diversity Day or this year's Diversity Day as better than the other. I would say that this one is more inclusive,” said Staff Sgt. Navarro Roberts, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron (CES), Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) vice president. “It's a lot less scripted than the events that the Air Force usually does, and you get to take your time to talk to each group individually. There's no time stamp on it, no one has to feel pressured. It's just more of a collective gathering, a melting pot of different individuals.”

Events like these create an open forum for people to engage in meaningful conversations about their cultures, differences and shared experiences.

This year's event encouraged deeper connections and dialogue, helping attendees from all backgrounds find common ground. By promoting understanding, the event worked to strengthen the bond among the members of Team Moody, reinforcing the importance of unity within the base community.

“Our different talents, our experiences, our education, that's all a part of our diversity,” said Tech Sgt. Crystal Pyle, 23rd CES, DEI president. “I want people to feel welcome to ask questions because DEI is uncomfortable at times, and people don't like talking about it, or they shy away from it. By making a warm, welcoming environment, we can let people's guard down, to hopefully ask questions and be a little bit more receptive.”

As the Diversity Day celebration at Moody evolves, the core mission of the event remains the same: to educate, celebrate diversity, and strengthen the bonds of the Airmen and civilians who make up the Moody family. By focusing on these values, the event continues to play a vital role in fostering a sense of belonging and unity on base.