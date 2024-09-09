Concert commemorates liberation of South Limburg

Approximately 3,000 people, including seven WWII veterans, gathered Sept. 12 at Netherlands American Cemetery for the Liberation Concert to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of South Limburg.



The 90-minute concert, played by the South Netherlands Philharmonic along with the Brabant Choir and soloist Suzan Seegers, included songs such as John Williams' "Hymn to the Fallen" and Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, Fourth Movement. It also included veteran stories, as well as tributes from children who laid flowers in the cemetery.



The program welcome letter for the concert from Cemetery Operations Chief David Americo highlighted the ongoing partnership between ABMC Netherlands American Cemetery and the surrounding communities.



“We are honored by the special relationship we have with the Dutch people, the Province of Limburg, and the township of Eijsden-Margraten. Your communities’ long-standing commitment to honoring the service members buried and commemorated at the Netherlands American Cemetery is a comfort to those at home and a testament to the sacrifices made here 80 years ago in the name of freedom.”



The Liberation Concert started in 2006 with the aim to perform and promote musical performances at Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten as a tribute to and a lasting memory of those who gave their lives while fighting to liberate Europe during World War II.



This year marks the 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of South Limburg and the launch of Operation Market Garden. Through the art of music and the emotions it conveys, the concert honors and remembers the courage, sacrifice and heroism of those who fought to free Europe from tyranny, echoing the mission of the ABMC.

