Seminole Native Receives his star

OKLAHOMA CITY - Family, friends and fellow service members gathered to celebrate the Oklahoma Army National Guard’s newest general officer during a promotion ceremony held at the Oklahoma State Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.



Seminole, Oklahoma native Brig. Gen. Brad Carter pinned the rank of brigadier general where he serves as the assistant adjutant general - Army for the Oklahoma National Guard.



“Becoming a senior leader in the Oklahoma National Guard is a considerable honor,” Carter said. “To be selected by the [adjutant general] and nominated to serve as a general officer in our organization means he has placed his trust and confidence in me, which is something I don't take for granted. It is humbling for me personally, and motivates me even more to help our organization become better at what we do.”



Carter commissioned in 1993 through the Oklahoma National Guard’s Officer Candidate School and is qualified in multiple branches including Medical, Military Police, and Logistics. Prior to earning his commission as a second lieutenant, Carter served for five years as an enlisted Soldier as a cannon crewmember and a unit supply specialist.



Carter’s current role as assistant adjutant general - Army consists of advising and assisting the adjutant general for Oklahoma on the preparation of OKARNG units for homeland defense and federal mobilizations. Additional roles include oversight of training, administration, logistics and personnel actions, where he directs the immediate staff and provides guidance to the staff and subordinate commanders.



While serving as a traditional Guardsman, Carter also works as the city attorney for Seminole, Oklahoma and said balancing a civilian occupation and personal life with one’s military career is a difficult but important task for Guard leaders to remember.



“Add in your family obligations and it becomes even harder, especially as you progress in rank and positions of responsibility,” Carter said. “I have been fortunate for those around me to recognize and accept all of these obligations. They have graciously accommodated me throughout my career, sometimes to their detriment. It's important to foster these relationships and do your best to find that delicate balance.”



As Carter looks to the OKNG’s future, he emphasized the importance of being multifunctional with the expansion and integration of technology at the lowest echelons to address new and different challenges on the battlefield.



“With regard to our future leaders, being able to adapt quickly in a rapid-changing environment will be a key skill set,” Carter said. “With the emergence of artificial intelligence and advances in real-time intelligence on the battlefield, offensive and defensive operations may be required to be executed simultaneously. Our next generation of leaders will have to be more independent thinkers and able to make quicker decisions to counter rapidly-evolving threats.”



Carter said that while future leaders must be able to quickly adapt to evolving warfare, they should also be humble enough to seek out advice from those with more experience.



“Listening to those who have more knowledge and experience on the matter is the right path to making a well-informed decision,“ Carter said. “Disregarding valuable input from others is your prerogative, but not seeking it is egotistical and foolish. Consulting others is not a sign of weakness–it builds trust among your subordinates and gives them confidence in your leadership abilities.”



Holding a wealth of experience, Carter served in many roles across the OKARNG including commander of Camp Gruber Training Center, commander of the 189th Regiment (Regional Training Institute), and Army Chief of Staff for Joint Force Headquarters.



Carter’s deployments include Iraq in 2008 as commander of the 1120th Ordnance Company, and his awards include Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with three bronze oak leaf clusters.



Read Brig. Gen. Brad Carter’s official biography at https://ok.ng.mil/OKNG-Leadership/Article/3398011/brig-gen-brad-carter.



