Holloman launches squadron commander’s course

Holloman’s newest squadron commanders participated in the first iteration of a commander’s course here, beginning on August 27, 2024.



The 2-day-long course is intended to fully prepare new squadron commanders to effectively lead their respective units by providing targeted briefings from key agencies across the wing.



“This course serves as a one-stop-shop for the commanders to accomplish requirements with the agencies scheduled to brief,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Amanda Baker, 49th Wing chaplain and primary facilitator for the course. “We brought in briefers that have been deemed helpful in the past and necessary for commanders to be familiar with.”



The commanders received briefings on drug demand reduction, deployment readiness, violence prevention, mortuary affairs, religious accommodations, mental health, and more. These discussions informed the leaders on new issues that they may have to tackle as squadron commanders and provided them an opportunity to hear feedback and suggestions from peers and more experienced leaders.



“There are so many programs that have nothing to do with maintenance, and are outside of any of my previous experience,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean Stephens, 49th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. “As a commander, I am now in more of a financial, legal, and programmatic capacity compared to any position I’ve held before. It's good to get this course to rewire from a tactical subject matter expert in my career field to a commander with responsibility over the entire organization.”



This new course will be implemented for future incoming commanders to ensure they can confidently lead their squadrons and know how to access the resources at their disposal.



“I think my biggest take-away was being able to network with other new squadron commanders and agency leaders,” said Stephens. “I have a lot of specific notes from the various briefers that I plan to take back to the appointed personnel in my squadron to ensure that we are operating the way we should.”



The course is one step Team Holloman has taken to ensure Airmen have the resources and information they need at every level, beginning with strong leadership in each squadron.



“Wing leadership's hope with this course is that these leaders will leave feeling better prepared to handle various situations that they might come across while in command and have a greater understanding of what these base agencies can provide them specifically,” said Baker. “Additionally, this is a great opportunity for these new commanders to build their network and share experiences with each other.”