Berti assumes command at FRCE

Capt. Randy J. Berti assumed command of Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) from Capt. James M. Belmont during a change of command ceremony Sept. 12.



For Belmont, a Chicago, Illinois, native, the ceremony marked the conclusion of his military career; the outgoing FRCE commanding officer will be retiring following 30 years of service.



Belmont assumed command of FRCE Apr. 15, 2022 after 11 months serving as FRCE’s executive officer, the depot’s second-in-command. He led the organization with an emphasis on providing the nation’s warfighters with high-quality, combat-ready aircraft and components and keeping the depot’s workforce safe



“Since 1943, FRC East has played a vital role in our national defense,” said Belmont. “It was an honor and a privilege to become part of the depot’s 80-year history of ensuring our nation’s warfighters have the combat air power they need to fight and win. It was an even greater honor to lead and serve alongside the men and women of FRC East. Without them, none of what we accomplish here would be possible.”



Securing future workload and expanding capabilities were major highlights of Belmont’s tenure, with FRCE earning designation as the Depot Source of Repair (DSOR) for several new and existing platforms.



In 2022, the U.S. Air Force tapped FRCE as the DSOR for 81 major structural and dynamic components of the U.S. Air Force MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter, the planned replacement for the UH-1N Huey. The Air Force also selected FRCE as the DSOR for the HH-60W Jolly Green II, the air service’s new combat rescue platform. FRCE will conduct all helicopter airframe programmed depot maintenance for Jolly Green II aircraft located within the continental United States, which represents about 70% of the platform’s total expected workload. Work on these platforms is scheduled to begin as soon as fiscal year 2027.



Navy officials announced in 2023 that FRCE will serve as the designated repair point for Navy and Marine Corps C/KC-130J Super Hercules and C/KC-130T Hercules aircraft which is scheduled to arrive in fiscal year 2026.



Belmont joined state and local officials in June to break ground at the North Carolina Global TransPark in Kinston for the incoming Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force workload.



“Moving forward, the needs and demands of the warfighter will only continue to grow,” said Belmont. “FRC East is also growing and expanding in order to ensure those needs and demands are met. This reflects the exceptional capabilities and expertise of FRC East's workforce. It also highlights the steadfast support of our partners—the state of North Carolina and the surrounding communities.”



During Belmont’s command, FRCE received numerous Department of Defense (DOD) and Navy-level awards for outstanding performance in the areas of environmental and safety management, including the Secretary of the Navy Environmental Award for Sustainability in the Industrial Installation category, the Chief of Naval Operations Awards for Aviation Safety and Shore Safety in the Large Industrial Activity category, and the DOD Safety and Occupational Health Management System Achievement Award, presented by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness



In 2023, the command was also recognized by the North Carolina Department of Labor for its efforts to keep the workforce safe by being presented four “Million Hour” awards and its seventh consecutive “Gold Award.”



FRCE ended 2023 with the lowest number of Occupational Safety and Health Administration recordable mishaps in its history.



In recognition of his outstanding service, Belmont received the Legion of Merit during the ceremony. The Legion of Merit is awarded to individuals who distinguish themselves by exceptionally meritorious service in a duty of great responsibility.



Berti, who served as executive officer at FRCE since 2022 until assuming command, said he is confident the FRC East team is ready to build on the work begun under Belmont.



“I already know that I am surrounded by a dedicated team that is committed to supporting the warfighter,” said Berti. "I'm amazed at what they do each and every day. They understand that their work directly impacts the readiness of our nation’s military. We also have our neighbors and partners in the local area and the state of North Carolina who share our dedication in supporting our armed services. Moving forward, I am excited to see what we accomplish together.”



Berti is a native of Erie, Pennsylvania, and a graduate of Embry-Riddle University. He enlisted in the Air Force in May 1992, serving eight years as a tactical aviation maintenance specialist. In 2000, Berti laterally transferred to the Navy where he attended Officer Candidate School before receiving a commission as an aerospace maintenance duty officer.



In his 32-year career, Berti has held numerous operational and leadership positions on shore and at sea, including a tour with Strike Fighter Squadron 34 located at Naval Air Station Oceana; as the aircraft division officer, quality assurance officer and AIRSPeed officer aboard the USS Harry S. Truman; deputy assistant program manager for logistics (T-45 support) for the Naval Undergraduate Flight Training Systems Program Office; and officer-in-charge, Fleet Readiness Center Southwest Detachment North Island.



Prior to his arrival at FRCE, Berti served as commanding officer of Fleet Readiness Western Pacific.



The incoming executive officer, Col. Christopher C. McDonald, reports to FRCE after serving as commander of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 14 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.



FRCE is North Carolina's largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 civilian, military and contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $1 billion. The depot provides service to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.



Learn more at www.navair.navy.mil/frce or https://www.facebook.com/FleetReadinessCenterEast.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2024 Date Posted: 09.12.2024 17:13 Story ID: 480737 Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Berti assumes command at FRCE, by Joseph Andes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.