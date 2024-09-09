Brothers Deploy on Leyte Gulf

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Zachery Tucker, from Ellenton, Florida, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), returned from a deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), May 17, 2024. Though it was not his first deployment, this one was special, as the ship’s crew included his older brother, Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Anthony Tucker.



The brothers grew up in Mount Vernon, Washington, and have always had a close relationship. Two years apart in age, they bonded over activities like hiking and supported each other through trials including a difficult move to Houston during their high school years. Zachery joined the Navy in August 2020 as he always planned. Anthony on the other hand did not anticipate joining the Navy, but after seeing how well his younger brother was doing in the fleet, he was encouraged and decided to enlist in December 2020.



Being temporarily assigned to the Leyte Gulf was something Anthony had been trying to convince his younger brother to do for a while. Zachery was assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Cowpens (CG 63) at the time and decided to route a special request chit to go on the upcoming deployment with his brother. To their surprise, the request was approved and the brothers set out on deployment together, Jan. 28, 2024.

“It made deployment so much fun, we were truly lucky to share this experience,” Anthony said. “We both have our own spaces, so we weren’t in each other’s hair too much, but at the end of the day we would hang out or hit the gym together.”



Throughout the four-month-long deployment, the ship’s crew would notice their similar features and ask if they were related. The brothers even received a shout-out from the commanding officer during a Sailor of the Day 1MC announcement. But the highlight of their memories was made once they checked out as liberty buddies. Their favorite moments included scuba diving in Jamaica and visiting the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. While underway, the brothers had the honor of undergoing the Shellback ceremony together after crossing the earth’s equator. Leyte Gulf also made port stops in Guantanamo Bay, Barbados, Puerto Rico, and Miami for Fleet Week. The deployment was the ship’s last before decommissioning in September 2024 and operations included seizing 6,470 kilograms of illicit drugs, a semi-submersible, and conducting theater security cooperation visits in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of responsibility.



Although the brothers enjoyed their overseas adventures together, the deployment did not come without its challenges. They had their share of sibling conflict and personal issues while being underway. Further, their father was experiencing health complications at home and they supported each other through it.

“It meant a lot that we could be there for each other through those struggles and have someone who understood to talk to,” Zachery said.



When they had deployed separately, the brothers would talk about problems they were experiencing but would feel powerless to help each other since they were not there to help. However, this time was different. When faced with the stressors and arguments they had, the brothers overcame each one by talking it out and reconciling. They came back from the deployment with a stronger relationship than ever.



“At the end of the day, he is my best buddy and we got to experience some irreplicable moments together,” Anthony said. “I would recommend anyone take the chance to deploy with a family member if they have it and deeply cherish it.”



After returning from deployment, Zachery reported to Makin Island. During his projected time aboard the ship, he hopes to earn his Enlisted Surface Warfare pin and see another deployment, this time to the Western Pacific (WESTPAC).



Makin Island is currently under a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego.

