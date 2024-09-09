Suicide prevention help is always available

Courtesy Photo | September is Suicide Prevention Month. Help is always available. Call of text #988.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | September is Suicide Prevention Month. Help is always available. Call of text #988. see less | View Image Page

By Theresita Moses

Suicide Prevention Manager



The national suicide prevention awareness theme is “Change the Narrative on Suicide.” We have adopted this theme for Fort Jackson as well.



The Fort Jackson community observes suicide prevention awareness month annually during the month of September.



The goal is through awareness of suicide prevention as a community we can remove the stigmatization attached to seeking help. We want people to view seeking mental health help as a strength and not weakness.



Tables with information on suicide prevention will be setup at units and in the Strom Thurmond building throughout the month of September with information on suicide prevention.



If you see a table, please take some time to review the materials on the table.

A lunch and learn will be held Sept. 18, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Army Substance Abuse Program Building, 4310 Century Division Ave.



You can bring your lunch and learn about healthy sleeping habits from the Armed Forces Wellness Center. You can register by calling (803) 751-2915.



Developing healthy sleep habits can decrease stress and provide your body the necessary time to rejuvenate after a long day. Now is a great time to pause and think of ways you can advocate for yourself and others. Start advocating for yourself by taking time for self-care throughout the month of September.



Below are a few facts about suicide and remember, “It’s Okay to Talk About Suicide.”



Individual Impact:

Seventy-nine percent of all people who die by suicide are male.

Although more women than men attempt suicide, men are fourt times more likely to die by suicide.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10-14, the third leading cause of death among those aged 15-24 and the 12th leading cause of death overall in the U.S.

Forty-six percent of people who die by suicide had a diagnosed mental health condition — but research suggests that 90% may have experienced symptoms of a mental health condition.



Community Impact:

Annual prevalence of serious thoughts of suicide, high risk populations:

U.S. Adults: 4.8%

Native Hawaiian/other Pacific Islander: 7.4%

Mixed/Multiracial: 8.2%

American Indian/Alaska Native: 8.5%

Young adults aged 18-25: 13%

High school students: 22%

LGBTQ youth: 41%

The highest rates of suicide in the U.S. are among American Indian/Alaskan Natives, followed by non-Hispanic whites

Lesbian, gay and bisexual youth are four times more likely to attempt suicide than straight youth.

Transgender adults are nearly nine times more likely to attempt suicide at some point in their life compared to the general population.

Suicide is the leading cause of death for people held in local jails.



Resources:

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 immediately.

If you are uncomfortable talking on the phone, you can chat the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988lifeline.org.

You can also text NAMI to 741-741 to be connected to a free, trained crisis counselor on the Crisis Text Line.