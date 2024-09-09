USAG Rheinland-Pfalz joins families honoring victims of 1982 Chinook helicopter crash in Mannheim

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch (left), U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, attends...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch (left), U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, attends the Chinook remembrance ceremony held in Mannheim, Germany, Sept. 11. Families and friends of the 46 victims of the Chinook helicopter crash that occurred in 1982 near Mannheim gathered to commemorate their loved ones. In this photo, Wrensch is pictured with Peter Trumpfheller, retired German military member and close relative of one of the victims. (Photo by Petra Lessoing) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – On Sept. 11, families and friends of the 46 victims of the Chinook helicopter crash that occurred in 1982 near Mannheim gathered at the stele located at Neuostheim Airport to commemorate their loved ones.



Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, along with a group of retired uniformed members of the Bundeswehr, assembled at the stele, where flower arrangements and wreaths were placed in preparation for the official commemoration.



Mannheim Deputy Mayor Diana Pretzell provided opening remarks.



“What should have been an extraordinary spectacle to mark the 375th anniversary of the city of Mannheim and the ‘International Aviation Days’ turned into a tragedy within a few minutes,” she said. “Forty-six people lost their lives in front of their families and 3,000 visitors who had come to celebrate this anniversary together. A few seconds changed the lives of many families forever.”



On Sept. 11, 1982, the City of Mannheim requested two Chinook helicopters to drop sky divers during the city's 375th anniversary air show. Parachutists from Mannheim and its sister cities Toulon, France and Swansea, Great Britain, aimed to set a record with their formation jump.



However, only one helicopter was used for the mission, carrying 46 sky divers despite having only 33 available seats, resulting in 11 individuals standing.



After a 12-minute ascent, the helicopter, designated 292, reported a problem and began descending. The pilot of a second Chinook, observing from the ground, contacted 292 and learned they were experiencing a flickering caution light and noise issues. As 292 attempted to land, the crew decided to divert to avoid a crowded area. However, during the descent, the helicopter began to break apart in mid-air, with witnesses reporting loud noises and the aft rotor blades detaching.



The helicopter ultimately crashed onto the autobahn between Mannheim and Heidelberg, resulting in a massive fireball upon impact. The estimated "G" force at impact was 200, leading to instantaneous death for those aboard.



All passengers lost their lives, including 23 French, nine British, six Germans, and eight Americans, including the five-person crew and two American Forces Network (AFN) reporters.



Pretzell said that, despite the sorrow associated with the accident, the cities of Mannheim, Toulon, and Swansea, along with their American counterparts, have strengthened their bonds through shared grief.



“On this day, 42 years ago, everyone aboard that helicopter sought to demonstrate international solidarity and understanding,” she said. “Let us carry this inspiring motivation with us as we work to unite people and transcend borders. We all remain committed to the values of tolerance and openness. We are committed to international understanding and peace.”



The ceremony concluded with a moment of silent remembrance, during which attendees approached the stele to pay their respects.



One year after the accident, a monument by British sculptor Michael Sandle was unveiled at Mannheim City Airport, formerly Mannheim airfield. A memorial at Plage du Mourillon in Toulon honors the victims by listing their names and is often visited for remembrance.



