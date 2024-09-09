U.S. Coast Guard provides emergency management and boating safety workshops in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, under Pacific Partnership 2024

Photo By Dee Cruz | U.S. Coast Guard instructors, including Dee Cruz from the Emergency Management team,...... read more read more Photo By Dee Cruz | U.S. Coast Guard instructors, including Dee Cruz from the Emergency Management team, Lt. Kira Adams from the Joint Rescue Sub-Center in Guam, and Lt. Anna Maria Vaccaro, the Compact of Free Association (COFA) Liaison, take a photo with participants of the disaster preparedness and response workshop in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, on Sept. 6, 2024. The effort focused on the activation, staffing, organization, deactivation, and demobilization of an Emergency Operations Center (EOC), offering Yapese partners crucial insights into managing disaster response. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Dee Cruz) see less | View Image Page

COLONIA, Yap, Federated States of Micronesia — U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam personnel joined a multinational team for the fourth mission stop of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia, from Sept. 4 to 10, and provided workshops to enhance preparedness and safety.



The mission brought together participants from five Pacific nations to enhance humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) preparedness and boating safety in the Indo-Pacific.



U.S. Coast Guard instructors, including Dee Cruz from the Emergency Management team, Lt. Kira Adams from the Joint Rescue Sub-Center in Guam, and Lt. Anna Maria Vaccaro, the Compact of Free Association (COFA) Liaison, provided disaster preparedness and response workshop, and an introduction to the Incident Command System (ICS) to local government and NGO agencies peers. The effort focused on the activation, staffing, organization, deactivation, and demobilization of an Emergency Operations Center (EOC), offering Yapese partners crucial insights into managing disaster response.



Participants included the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Civil Affairs, Yap Disaster Coordination Office, Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance, International Organization for Migration, Catholic Relief Services, and FSM Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Emergency Management.



“Reuniting with our Yapese colleagues and meeting new faces in emergency management was a highlight,” said Cruz, Emergency Manager and ICS instructor. “Yap is resilient, and when given tasks, they deliver. We are grateful to Pia Tamngug and Tiyah Gilsowuth for inviting us to work alongside their emergency management teams. This has been one of the best classes we’ve given by far.”



The sessions included interactive workshops, presentations, and breakout sessions, fostering a collaborative learning environment. U.S. Coast Guard instructors emphasized the importance of readiness and effective coordination among partners, reinforcing the shared goal of strengthening local response capabilities.



In addition to the EOC and ICS introduction workshop, U.S. Coast Guard personnel engaged with the community by providing boating safety workshops, participating in local cultural activities, reflecting the deep commitment to fostering enduring partnerships. On a sunny Saturday, instructors assisted with a quarterly village clean-up led by local families, showcasing the strong community ties developed during the mission.



“Our close relationship with the Federated States of Micronesia, and Yap in particular, is built on years of trust and collaboration, whether it’s through search and rescue missions with our Fast Response Cutters, joint exercises, or supporting the community during droughts,” said Lt. Vaccaro, U.S. Coast Guard COFA Liaison. “Being here to provide training and work side by side with our Yapese partners reinforces our commitment to stand together in times of need.”



Pacific Partnership 2024-2 aims to enhance disaster preparedness and response capabilities by working collaboratively with host nations like Federated States of Micronesia. The efforts conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard and other partners underscores the importance of regional cooperation in ensuring that communities are well-prepared to face emergencies.



