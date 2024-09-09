Camp Zama volunteers join local community for massive annual river cleanup effort

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Sgt. Reuel Fraser, assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, brings back...... read more read more Photo By Noriko Kudo | Sgt. Reuel Fraser, assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, brings back trash he collected to a staff member with the city of Zama Sept. 8 at the annual Sagami River cleanup campaign near the installation. see less | View Image Page

ZAMA, Japan – More than 1,000 volunteers, including members from Camp Zama and the local community, participated in the annual Sagami River cleanup campaign here Sept. 8 near the installation.



Staff from the city of Zama provided the volunteers with gloves and trash bags. They then combed the riverbank for an hour, picking up litter and other discarded items in the area.



Ryosuke Hirano, the chief of Zama City’s Clean Center, said the event, held annually around this time, is meant to promote environmental awareness and beautify the city. It is also a great way to involve the community, especially children, in environmental conservation efforts, he said.



“As the Sagami River is a source of drinking water for Kanagawa Prefecture, it is crucial to keep it clean,” Hirano said.



Hirano expressed his gratitude to the Camp Zama community for their regular participation in the effort over the years.



“We live in the same community,” Hirano said. “I hope that by participating in such cleanup [events], the participants will develop a sense of ownership toward their community.



“Having the support of the U.S. military is invaluable,” he added. “It not only strengthens the bond between our communities, but also showcases the positive impact of international cooperation on local environmental issues.”



Sgt. Reuel Fraser, assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, said the day’s heat made the work a challenge, but the result was very rewarding.



“It was a cleanup of a fair amount of trash,” Fraser said. “I’m pretty happy about that.”



Fraser said he enjoys giving back to the community and interacting with the local people because it is a great way for the U.S. military community to build relationships and show their support for the city in which they live.



“The community engagement is good for us,” Fraser said. “I like to engage with the Japanese.”



Frase said that as a Soldier, he accustomed to cleaning up his own area, so it was great for him to be able to reach out and help his local community.



The volunteers collected approximately 2.5 tons of trash. Their efforts demonstrated the power of community cooperation as a way to promote environmental sustainability and strengthen the partnership between the U.S. military and its local community, Hirano concluded.