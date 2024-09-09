Hurlburt Field hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Sept. 11, 2001, is permanently etched in history. The events on that tragic day sparked a series of reactions that fostered unity, demonstrated resilience and led to significant evolution in American policies.



“There were 2,977 people killed that day, 441 of them were first responders, they were the ones running into the towers when others were running out,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Dierig, 1st Special Operations Wing commander. “Firefighters, cops and paramedics were digging their brothers and sisters out of the rubble.”



The Hurlburt Field Fire Department held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 11, 2024, to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks.



The annual observance also honored the acts of heroism and sacrifice that emerged from the chaos; first responders, firefighters, police officers and citizens risking their lives to save others.



“During 9/11, 343 firefighters didn't make it home, honoring them and their families while also remembering what they gave is incredibly important,” said Jacob Wofsy, a 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter. “While 9/11 changed our nation’s history and affected millions, the fire service as a whole takes the honor of hosting the memorial nationwide very seriously.”



The Hurlburt Field honor guard presented the colors, Dierig and the 1st SOCES commander spoke about the importance of the ceremony, and an Airman from the 1st SOCES, 1st Special Operations Security Forces Squadron and 1st Special Operations Medical Group read a prayer for their fallen comrades.



Each year, ceremonies and memorials provide a space for grieving, honoring, and reaffirming the values that stemmed from that day.



"Never forget about the bravery of the first responders, not just on 9/11 but everyday,” said Dierig. “Never Forget how we felt that day. Let it strengthen our duty and resolve.”



To conclude the ceremony, firefighters rang a bell, a tradition signifying the end of a shift for a fallen firefighter.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2024 Date Posted: 09.11.2024 16:38 Story ID: 480615 Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurlburt Field hosts 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, by SrA Alysa Calvarese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.