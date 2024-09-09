Team Kingsley deployers and families celebrated with mobilization ceremony

Members of the 173rd Fighter Wing were formally recognized with a mobilization ceremony September 7, 2024, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Approximately 50 members from every group on base are deploying this year to support missions and American interests across the globe.



Deployments for the “No Slack” Airmen are a central part of the role that Guardsman take on when they make the decision to serve in the United States military and Oregon Air National Guard. Oregon’s military has a proud heritage of answering the call to active service since 1848, which has been comprised of missions within the state and abroad.



“This iteration marks the third time the 173rd has participated in this four-year cycle, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the defense of our nation,” said Brigadier General Alan Gronewold, the Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard. “You represent the best of our wing and the best of our nation.”



While the service members were celebrated for their selfless actions, service and sacrifice to their nation, the families were also recognized as the silent heroes who bear the burden of their service member’s absence.



“I want to personally thank our families,” said Gronewold. “We can’t do what we do without you, and I want to ensure that you avail yourselves of the family programs and resources that are available to you while your loved one is deployed.”



The Air National Guard participates in Reserve Component Period (RCP) tasking which normally occurs every four years, with individual members deploying to multiple locations that have a specific need for the Airman’s Air Force Specialty Code, or job.



“I would like to remind you that as you are going out to support our deployment period, that your identity carries with you,” said Brigadier General David Unruh, Oregon Air National Guard commander. “We have military traditions, such as this ceremony, that reminds us of who you are, but I want you to remember that your identity goes with you and to take that with you to your locale, as an American and a member of OUR guard.”



When a national guard unit deploys, it is an Oregon tradition to leave a guidon or an emblem on display in the Oregon state capitol, which symbolizes the deployed Airman’s connection to Oregon and their community. In return, the Governor sends the unit with an Oregon state flag to take with them while deployed. Once the Airmen have returned, the Governor and commander return the flag and emblem, welcoming the unit back home to Oregon.



“I want you to know that I am proud of you,” said Col. Lee Bouma, 173rd Fighter Wing commander. “It takes a lot of courage to simply raise your hand and join the military. Up until today all of the training you do is theoretical, but deployment is not theoretical. It is the application of America’s military might and make no doubt, you are the tip of the 173rd Fighter Wing spear. Be proud of yourselves and your service. You are trained, you are equipped. Leave with that confidence and bear well the name of Kingsley wherever it is your boot shall walk.”

