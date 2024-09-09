Fort Meade Teams with US Fish and Wildlife Service for Chesapeake Bay Restoration

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. — The Chesapeake Bay, one of America's most treasured estuaries, is the focus of extensive restoration efforts led by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Fort Meade. Mark Secrist, a Stream Restoration Biologist at the Chesapeake Bay Ecological Services field office, and Mitch Keiler, Project Manager for Fort Meade's stormwater and water resources program, provide insights into their current projects and their importance for the Bay’s ecosystem.



Restoration Goals and Techniques

"We began about five years ago, forming a partnership primarily focused on stream restoration at Fort Meade," Secrist explained. "The base needs Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) credits as part of the Chesapeake Bay initiative, and stream restoration is an effective method for achieving these credits. We’ve started restoring approximately 3,000 linear feet of stream, which involves redesigning the channel to proper dimensions, installing stone and wooden structures, and planting native vegetation."

The restoration aims to reduce sediment and nutrient flow downstream by stabilizing the stream banks and improving stormwater management upstream. "We’re also adding volume storage to manage stormwater more effectively," Secrist added.



Timeline and Future Projects

The current project is expected to last about two and a half months. "We have another project planned to the east, starting in the headwaters of Severn Run. We’ll begin the design phase in the next few weeks and hope to start construction by fall," Secrist noted.



Local and Regional Significance

Keiler emphasized the broader environmental importance of these efforts. "Fort Meade has over eight miles of stream across two drainage paths. The Little Patuxent and Severn Run streams play crucial roles in maintaining water quality. Our work helps prevent pollutants from reaching the Chesapeake Bay."

Keiler described the stream restoration as a "filtering system" from the stream’s headwaters to the Bay. "Our land use and stormwater management practices are essential in minimizing development impacts. By integrating best management practices, we can reduce erosion and pollutant levels."







Historical Context and Future Vision

Reflecting on the origins of the project, Keiler mentioned that in 2014, environmental chief Nick Butler tasked him with addressing stream issues at the Army Reserve Center. "We conducted a comprehensive survey, identified problem areas, and established priorities for restoration. Working with Mark Secrist and the Fish and Wildlife Service, we targeted locations that would yield significant water quality and habitat benefits."

Looking ahead, Keiler sees the restoration as an ongoing effort. "We aim to rehabilitate the streams to function healthily, supporting diverse species and improving water quality over time."



Addressing Challenges

Keiler acknowledged that some sections of the stream appear dry, especially during seasonal dry periods. "This stream system only responds to stormwater or rain events. While the headwater areas may seem dry now, they play a vital role in the overall ecosystem. As we move downstream, the structures we implement will become more apparent and beneficial."

The projects at Fort Meade and other locations feeding into Severn Run, including a significant regenerative step pool conveyance system completed between 2017 and 2020, illustrate the commitment to long-term environmental health. "Sediment from eroded stream banks is a major pollutant source for the Chesapeake Bay. Our goal is to create self-sustaining streams that don't require extreme measures like concrete channels," Keiler explained.



Environmental Stewardship and Protecting Endangered Species

Sharon Marino, the Assistant Regional Director for Ecological Services, recently visited Fort Meade to observe ongoing collaborative conservation efforts. Marino was welcomed by Garrison Commander Colonel Yolanda Gore, and together they toured Severn Run Stream project site.

Marino's visit underscores the importance of collaborative efforts between Fort Meade and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in advancing conservation goals within the Chesapeake Bay watershed. As Fort Meade continues to implement its conservation strategy, the installation is setting a precedent for integrating environmental stewardship with military operations.



Col. Yolanda Gore, the newly appointed Garrison Commander at Fort Meade, emphasized the broader significance of the ongoing restoration projects.

“This stream restoration project is our opportunity to not only repair the damage caused by decades of stormwater erosion but to also rejuvenate an ecosystem that stretches all the way to the Chesapeake Bay," Gore said.

“We are particularly grateful for the unique partnership we share with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on this initiative; after all, they are not just our partners, but our neighbors as well."



Julie Adkins, Natural Resources Program Manager at Fort Meade, discussed the potential environmental impacts and the measures taken to protect local wildlife.

Gore inquired about the presence of endangered species on the base and how restoration projects might affect them. Adkins explained that extensive resource surveys have identified local bat species as the primary concern.

“We have a great working relationship with our local USFWS office, and in the summer of 2023, Fort Meade conducted an acoustic survey for bats with their assistance,” Adkins said. “Listening boxes were set up in forested zones suspected to be bat habitats. The calls collected are being evaluated against those of listed species, and that data is still being processed.”



Minimizing Impact on Bat Habitats

Projects involving tree clearing undergo thorough evaluations to assess their potential impact on federally listed bat species. Measures to reduce impact include time-of-year restrictions, ensuring tree clearing occurs only within designated time frames. Additionally, detailed analyses of project sites and the trees affected are conducted, recognizing that not all tree habitats hold the same value for bat species.

“In the context of the stream restoration project, the team has done an excellent job avoiding and minimizing tree removal whenever possible, leaving more high-value trees standing,” Adkins highlighted.



Collaborative Efforts for Success

Adkins underscored the importance of partnerships in these efforts. “Fort Meade strives to avoid and minimize potential impacts on endangered species. Our active partnership with the USFWS is crucial in determining the presence of endangered species on the base. These collaborations enable us to rely on their expertise and guidance for success.”



Conclusion

The restoration projects at Fort Meade reflect a commitment to environmental stewardship. By prioritizing the protection of local wildlife and maintaining strong partnerships with conservation agencies, Fort Meade ensures that their restoration efforts benefit the Chesapeake Bay while safeguarding the delicate ecosystems within their jurisdiction.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2024 Date Posted: 09.11.2024 14:07 Story ID: 480588 Location: MARYLAND, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Meade Teams with US Fish and Wildlife Service for Chesapeake Bay Restoration, by Chul (Chuck) Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.