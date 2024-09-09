Australian soldiers attend U.S. Army Engineer heavy track course at Fort Leonard Wood

Photo By Melissa Buckley | Australian Tank Commander Sgt. Benjamin Lodge, with the School of Armour in...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Buckley | Australian Tank Commander Sgt. Benjamin Lodge, with the School of Armour in Puckapunyal, Victoria, volunteers to demonstrate how to properly open and close the hatch of an Assault Breaching Vehicle, for his fellow Australian and U.S. Army classmates, during the U.S. Army Engineer School’s Combat Engineer Heavy Track Course Aug. 29 at Training Area 244. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Australian soldiers are on Fort Leonard Wood to learn how to lead the way with heavy track vehicles from the subject matter experts at the U.S. Army Engineer School’s Combat Engineer Heavy Track Course.



The CEHTC is designed to teach combat engineers an additional skill set, known as Additional Skill Identifier B6 Combat Engineer Heavy Track.



During the course, students learn to operate the Assault Breaching Vehicle, Joint Assault Bridge and Armored Vehicle Launched Bridge through classes focused on track maintenance, vehicle recovery, weapons stations, night vision, combat dozer blade and launch controls.



Bowman McArthur, CEHTC course chief, said there are 10 Australians in his current class and when they graduate this October a total of 30 Australian soldiers will have been trained in the course.



“Given the Australian Army’s recent acquisition of these vehicles, it is imperative that they receive instruction from our most experienced Soldiers,” McArthur said. “The Australians have taken the initiative to establish their own engineer heavy track course. Their presence here is invaluable, as it allows them to witness our training and combat strategies firsthand.”



Australian Cpl. Jessica Gregory, of the Corps of Royal Australian Engineers’ 3rd Combat Engineer Regiment, based out of Townsville, Queensland, is currently on Fort Leonard Wood taking the course.



“Being here has been great because as soon as I get back to Australia I will be posted to a new unit, one that is tasked with teaching our junior soldiers how to use these vehicles,” she said.



Two weeks into her 10-week course, Gregory said she is enjoying getting hands-on with the heavy track vehicles.



“We plan to use this equipment for armored breaching. Essentially, we need this to lead the way and be able to clear a path for the rest of our battle group,” Gregory said. “The ABV is my favorite, so far.”



According to Bill Lindsey, USAES’ Combat Engineer Skills Division chief, the ABV gives the Army the capability to breach through complex enemy obstacles, such as minefields.



The ABV is based on a tank chassis — major components include a full width mine plow, linear demolition charge system and a lane marking system.



The JAB and AVLB are armored vehicles used for launching, retrieving and transporting bridges.



“For example, the enemy will dig a tank ditch preventing our tanks and vehicles from crossing. The JAB and AVLB are quick-launch bridges that will provide a capability for us to get across,” Lindsey said. “The Army has transitioned back to large-scale combat operations, and these provide a critical capability.”



Australian Tank Commander Sgt. Benjamin Lodge is with the School of Armour in Puckapunyal, Victoria, and is also attending the course. He said most of the Australian soldiers attending the CEHTC are engineers, but he is one of the few Royal Australian Armoured Corps members also learning about the new vehicles he will soon be operating.



“These new pieces of equipment are going to be critical to our mission. They will be up front leading the way,” Lodge said. “We are such a small army; we don’t get the opportunity to go out into the world and interact as much as the U.S. Army does. I think Americans have a unique teaching style and it is interesting to see the differences in the way we instruct. I think this is good. It gives me a better understanding of how to best teach this platform.”



McArthur echoed that sentiment and said he has “learned a great deal” from his Australian students.



“Australia is recognized for its excellent education system, and I've had the chance to collaborate with incredible educators and learn from their innovative teaching methods,” McArthur said. “Australian society is known for its strong sense of community and egalitarian values, which have inspired me in various aspects of my life.”



Lodge said he is enjoying his time at Fort Leonard Wood and is appreciative of the hospitality U.S. Soldiers are showing their Australian classmates.



“The Soldiers here have been nothing but friendly and helpful. It has been really nice,” Lodge said. “It is only a matter of time until we will have to work together. It is important that we know each other. Time is not a luxury we have in war. If we don’t have to waste time getting to know how each other works, it will benefit us all.”