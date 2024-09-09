Guard leaders honor CSM Abby West during Assembly Hall dedication

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward | Family, friends, and colleagues gathered to honor the life and career of Command Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward | Family, friends, and colleagues gathered to honor the life and career of Command Sgt. Maj. Abby West during the deduction of the CSM Abby West Assembly Hall at the Aviation Readiness Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept 6, 2024. West achieved many accomplishments for women in the military and the Washington Army National Guard. She and Lt. Col. Tamara Brathoude became the first all-female command team while assigned to the 1041st Transportation Company. She was the first woman to become Command Sergeant Major (CSM) within the 81st Brigade and the first woman CSM of the 96th Troop Command. Finally, she became the first female Land Component CSM overseeing the morale and welfare of more than 5,800 soldiers. She passed away June 17, 2019, after a 10-year battle with cancer. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicolas A. Cloward) see less | View Image Page

Few leaders in the history of the Washington National Guard have embodied ‘service before self’ more than the late Command Sgt. Maj. Abby West. She was the epitome of selfless service, always prioritizing the well-being of her soldiers above her own. In every decision she made and in every action she took, her focus was on her soldiers.



After a decade-long fight with cancer, Abby passed away on June 17, 2019. She was 49. To pay tribute to her memory and legacy, a ceremony was held Sept. 6, 2024, at the Washington Army National Guard Aviation Readiness Center, renaming the assembly hall, the “CSM Abby West” Assembly Hall.



“When I walk around the state, I see rooms and drill floors named for individuals that have done extraordinary things in their lives. Abby was one of those people,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Sandland, senior enlisted leader for the 96th Troop Command. “She was a leader whose dedication to her soldiers and unwavering compassion set her apart as a true beacon of excellence in our ranks.”



Though her stature was small, standing no more than five feet tall, West’s impacts on the Washington Army National Guard are still felt today. Born and raised in University Place, she joined the active Army in 1988, deploying to the Middle East during Operation Desert Storm. West returned home after her active commitment and joined the Washington Army National Guard in 1992. Her dynamic personality and fierce leadership style were on full display during her time in the Guard. While assigned to the 1041st Transportation Company in Ephrata, she and Lt. Col. Tamara Brathovde became the first all-female command team in the state. She became the first woman command sergeant major within the 81st Brigade Combat Team and then the first woman command sergeant major of the 96th Troop Command. She would complete her career as the first female Land Component Command Sergeant Major, overseeing the morale and welfare of more than 5,800 soldiers.



“Her leadership was marked by an extraordinary blend of toughness and kindness, a balance that is rare and invaluable,” Sandland said. “Command Sgt. Maj. West demanded excellence, and she inspired it – not through intimidation – but through genuine care and respect for those she led. She understood that leadership was not just about giving orders but about building trust, about knowing when to push and when to lend a listening ear. Her soldiers knew that they could turn to her in times of need, not just for professional guidance, but for personal support as well.”



One of Abby’s legacies was her dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion. Every August the Washington Military Department honors her memory with the Abby West Diversity Matters Day, a celebration of what makes the organization and state so unique.



“She created an environment where soldiers felt valued, understood, and motivated to give their best. Her office was always open, her door was never closed, and her heart was always ready to offer comfort and counsel,” Sandland said. “Her impact on this unit, on each of us, and on the Army as a whole, is immeasurable. She leaves behind a legacy of excellence, a legacy of care, and a legacy of unwavering commitment to the values we hold dear. Her leadership will continue to inspire us, and her compassion will continue to guide us as we move forward.”