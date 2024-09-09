Army leaders visit Red River, reinforce impact of expeditionary OIB

RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas – Top Army leaders visited Red River to gain a firsthand look at how the depot is leading the Army’s Organic Industrial Base in maintaining readiness through various depot maintenance operations as well by utilizing expeditionary teams.



Army Materiel Command Deputy Commanding General and Acting Commander Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan and Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor, commanding general for the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command visited Red River to conduct the Major Subordinate Command update. This was the first time the AMC MSC update was conducted at a TACOM facility.



“We’re using the vehicle that is Red River Army Depot to illustrate to you how TACOM is delivering combat ready formations and to showcase how we are modernizing our depots and arsenals,” Lalor said.



Lalor went on to explain how TACOM is leading the way by supporting Army readiness through expeditionary (fly away) teams that provide vehicle maintenance support to units in various CONUS and OCONUS locations.



“Red River currently has approximately 200 employees supporting our fly away teams in various locations,” he said. “These employees are essential to our priority to carry out Army readiness.”



Mohan underlined the importance of the expeditionary capabilities of the OIB.



“This is the story of AMC,” he said. “I’ve been constantly highlighting the expeditionary capabilities to the Army leaders because it allows us to make the argument to reserve the capability. It’s vital for everyone to understand that our organic industrial base is not just confined to the fence line of our industrial facilities.”



Red River is continuing to support Army readiness by modernizing depot capabilities. During the visit, the group toured the Maneuver Systems Sustainment Center which is the latest depot modernized facility where team members rebuild heavy tactical wheeled vehicles. The group also toured the ongoing military construction project that will upgrade the depot’s tactical wheeled vehicle facilities.



Red River Army Depot Commander Col. Denis J. Fajardo led the leaders on a tour of several other maintenance facilities including the Bradley Fighting Vehicle production line; the production facility for the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle Anti-lock Braking Systems and Electronic Stability Controls; and the Rubber Products facility where team members conduct work on road wheels, tires and track pads.



“My main purpose is to communicate to the workforce how much we appreciate what you are doing because you’re making an absolute difference,” Mohan said. “Our industrial sites are what keep the entire materiel command moving. We’re going to continue to ask you to surge on building Army readiness because that’s our number one priority.”



Mohan also presided over an awards ceremony presenting several depot team members with coins. Recognized for their exceptional contributions to the depot were Jeremy Shavers, travel division mechanic; William Crowe, program manager for fleet expansion; Gregory Lewis, expediter supervisor for secondary division; Graig Stroman, secondary transmission shop; Jennie Williams, production controller; and Jeremy Morris, quality assurance specialist.



“The blue-collar workforce is the heart of our nation,” Mohan said. “You guys are the reason why we’re even visiting today so I’m honored to be able to recognize the heartbeat of our workforce.”



Originally established is 1941, Red River Army Depot has a workforce consisting of nearly 2,300 government and contract employees. The depot continues to provide the highest quality manufacture, remanufacture and repair services to a long list of Joint Service vehicles and components. Red River serves as the Army’s Center of Industrial and Technical Excellence for Tactical Wheeled Vehicles, the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, the Multiple Launch Rocket System and Rubber Products. The depot is also home to 16 tenant organizations including the Defense Logistics Agency – Red River and the Defense Finance and Accounting Services.

