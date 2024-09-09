U.S. Coast Guard issues modified Port Heavy Weather Condition YANKEE for Guam, CNMI ahead of Tropical Depression 14W

Courtesy Photo | Warning graphic showing the forecasted path and intensity of Tropical Depression 14W...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Warning graphic showing the forecasted path and intensity of Tropical Depression 14W (Fourteen) #02 from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center issued at 10/0900Z 2024. see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) has upgraded from Port Heavy Weather Condition WHISKEY to a modified YANKEE for the ports of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2024.



The COTP upgraded the condition level in preparation for the arrival of Tropical Depression 14W.



As of 2 p.m., the National Weather Service forecast projects the storm to pass near Guam on Wednesday as a tropical storm. Guam and the CNMI are under a tropical storm warning, surf warning, small craft advisory, and flood watch.



U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam personnel are working proactively with port partners and the commercial industry to assess and mitigate risks to the port and vessels by reviewing heavy weather plans and ensuring facilities and vessels are ready for the storm, given this projected intensification. All port users have been notified of this change in status.



Port Heavy Weather Condition YANKEE indicates winds above 39 mph are expected within 24 hours.



Here is what happens when PHWC Yankee is declared:



1. All commercial ships still present need to get ready to finish loading and unloading their cargo and leave the ports of Guam and the CNMI.



2. If there are ships that can't move on their own, like those with no power, or other types of vessels like barges and drydocks that can't go out to sea, they must quickly send a written request to the COTP and have a plan to ride out the storm.



3. Once PHWC Yankee is in effect, all big commercial ships equal to or bigger than 200 tons must leave, and no more ships are allowed to enter the ports. Vessels may apply for an exception to this requirement.



4. While not currently forecasted, if it gets even worse and PHWC Zulu is declared, the ports and marinas will be closed to incoming traffic, and all cargo and bunker operations will stop.



Remember, these actions are taken to keep everyone safe during the bad weather, reduce possible damage, and protect the port for faster reopening to resume the flow of vital commerce and any necessary relief supplies.



All mariners are encouraged to prepare adequately to ensure safety and prevent damage.



Inspect and Secure: Conduct a thorough inspection of your vessel for any maintenance issues that could be exacerbated by rough weather. Secure all loose items both on deck and below.



Haul-Out Procedures: If possible, haul smaller watercraft out of the water to prevent damage from choppy conditions and debris. Store them in a secure location away from potential flood zones.



Mooring and Docking: Double-check mooring lines and consider adding additional lines for stability. Ensure that docking locations are protected from direct wind and wave impacts.



Emergency Equipment: Verify that all emergency equipment, including life jackets, emergency communication devices, and first-aid kits, are in good working condition and properly stowed to prevent being washed out to sea, potentially prompting unnecessary searches.



Plan and Communicate: Have a clear plan for what to do if conditions worsen unexpectedly, and communicate this plan to your crew and any nearby mariners. Stay informed about weather updates and advisories.



The U.S. Coast Guard sets Port Heavy Weather Conditions (PHWCs) for the maritime community and ports. These conditions generally describe restrictions needed to protect life, vessels, facilities, ports, and the environment from severe weather. PHWCs are similar to the Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness, but officials do not always set them in tandem.



For the latest advisory information, visit:

- National Weather Service (NWS) Website: https://www.weather.gov/gum/

- NWS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/

- Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) Website: https://ghs.guam.gov/

- GHS/OCD Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GHSOCD/

- Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jrmguam



