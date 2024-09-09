Fort McCoy holds Community Connect Night with community leaders, guests

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez provides opening comments to...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez provides opening comments to attendees Sept. 5, 2024, to the 2024 Fort McCoy Community Connect Night at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 30 community members and installation members gathered for the event. The 2024 event was held in the banquet room at McCoy’s Community Center and included guests from agencies around the installation as well as guests from communities such as Tomah, Sparta, La Crosse, Onalaska, and other Wisconsin municipalities. Each of the community guests were seated with members of the Fort McCoy Garrison to interact and learn more from each other. The annual Fort McCoy Garrison event, formerly called Community Appreciation Night, was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

More than 30 Fort McCoy Garrison and local community guests participated in the 2024 Fort McCoy Community Connect Night held Sept. 5 at McCoy’s Community Center on post.



The annual Fort McCoy Garrison event, formerly called Community Appreciation Night, was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.



The 2024 event was held in the banquet room at McCoy’s Community Center and included guests from agencies around the installation as well as guests from communities such as Tomah, Sparta, La Crosse, Onalaska, and other Wisconsin municipalities.



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez welcomed everyone to the event.



“I want to thank you for taking time out of your busy schedules to be with us tonight to celebrate kicking off our first Fort McCoy Community Connect Night, which is a smaller, more-personal version of the Community Appreciation Night,” Baez said.



“Many of you have family or close friends who worked here,” she said. “Some of you even worked here. Tonight’s event is a way of saying thank you. Thank you for being a part of our community, for letting us be a part of your community, and for supporting Fort McCoy and its mission to such extent that we aren’t just maintaining, but we are growing. Elected and appointed officials, staff and chamber members, neighbors and community members, thank you for coming tonight and allowing us to show our appreciation for your support of Fort McCoy.”



Each of the community guests were seated with members of the Fort McCoy Garrison to interact and learn more from each other.



A dinner for the event was provided by the McCoy’s Community Center staff, which is part of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. Additionally, personnel with Fort McCoy Garrison supported logistical and supply operations for the event.



Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.”



It’s also possibly important for community leaders to see the installation that provides a significant economic impact to their communities. Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2023 was an estimated $1.38 billion, Fort McCoy Garrison officials announced earlier in 2024. Approximately 69 percent of the Fort McCoy workforce also lives within Monroe County. The total FY 2023 workforce payroll for civilian and military personnel was $190.5 million.



FY 2023 operating costs of $346 million included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, as well as salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy. Much of that includes supporting local communities as well, officials said.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



