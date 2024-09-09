NAVFAC Pacific Awards $32 Million Contract for Work in the Philippines

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $32,967,075 million firm-fixed price contract July 29 to Acciona CMS Philippines LLC, of Maumee, Ohio for construction at Basa Air Base in Pampanga, Philippines.



"We are excited to begin construction on this crucial infrastructure project at Basa Air Base," said NAVFAC Far East Resident Officer in Charge of Construction Lt. Laurene Shelton. "This project represents a significant step forward in enhancing our joint operational capabilities and modernizing our strategic presence in the region."



The work to be performed provides for the construction of a parking apron, shoulders and taxiway. Work will be performed in the Republic of the Philippines with an expected completion date of July 2026.



"This project is a testament to our continued commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure projects that support our mission and strategic objectives," said Shelton. "We look forward to the successful completion of this project and its positive impact on our long-standing alliance with the Philippines."

