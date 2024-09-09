Fort Buchanan services members conduct road march to honor 9/11 victims

Photo By David Hernandez | Hundreds of service members, civilians, families, and members of the local military...... read more read more Photo By David Hernandez | Hundreds of service members, civilians, families, and members of the local military community gathered here early on the morning of Sept. 7 to participate in a Patriot Day ceremony to honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 souls lost on September 11, 2001. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Hundreds of service members, civilians, families, and members of the local military community gathered here early on the morning of Sept. 7 to participate in a Patriot Day ceremony to honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 souls lost on September 11, 2001.



The event started with a remembrance observance led by firefighters from the Fort Buchanan Directorate of Emergency Services, highlighting the sacrifice of Army Reservist and New York Firefighter Michael D. Mullan. Firefighter Mullan died while rescuing civilians and firefighters trapped inside the Marriott Hotel adjacent to the World Trade Center.



Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commander, addressed the participants.



"On September 11, 2001, terrorists wanted to destroy our country. But, on that day and every day since, the United States has demonstrated that we would never bow to fear and hatred. In that context, September 11 reminds us that the American spirit still shines in testing times," said Samples.



The commanding officer of the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean highlighted how the 9/11 anniversary presents another opportunity to continue serving.



"This anniversary serves as an opportunity to encourage citizens to pay tribute to the victims by participating in good deeds, contributing to food drives, helping refurbish homes in their communities, or doing something to support and honor veterans, soldiers, military families, and first responders," said Samples.



After the solemn ceremony, participants initiated a 3.7-mile road march throughout the hilly installation perimeter while carrying non-perishable food in their rucksacks and bags.



Once the military formations reached the finish line, they emptied their rucksacks and bags into containers from the Puerto Rico Food Bank.



"This event is very important because it shows how the military is helping the community of Puerto Rico in times of need. Right now, every time the power goes out in Puerto Rico, a refrigerator is left with damaged food, and people in Puerto Rico are left without anything to eat," said Mary Jo Laborde, president of the Puerto Rico Food Bank.



Laborde went on to talk about the impact of the donations from Fort Buchanan.



"The reality is that Puerto Rico has the highest level of food insecurity in the entire nation with 31 percent when in the United States, the average is 12 percent. The fact that Fort Buchanan chose the Puerto Rico Food Bank to receive these donations on this significant day fills us with pride, and with great humility, we accept that commitment," added Laborde.



According to the Puerto Rico Food Bank officials, the donations from Fort Buchanan weighed 700 pounds.



“This event serves to inspire and motivate our soldiers while simultaneously supporting those in need through food donations. Let this serve as a reminder that we stand united in our commitment to assist others and commemorate this significant day together,” said Staff Sgt. Emanuel Hernandez, 271st Human Resources and Postal Company platoon sergeant.



Samples closed the event by describing how combat readiness benefits local communities.



"By participating on this road march, each of you clearly showcase with actions the U.S. Army's commitment to helping local communities and how our deployment-developed skills and capabilities are effectively applied in service to Puerto Rico in times of need," added Samples.



On September 11, 2001, U.S. Soldiers from Puerto Rico assigned to the 311th Quartermaster Company (Mortuary Affairs) deployed to the Pentagon within 72 hours after the attacks and set up operations in the north parking lot of the Pentagon to search through tons of debris for remains and personal effects.



Since September 11, 2001, 100 percent of all Army Reserve units in Puerto Rico have been mobilized to support the nation's needs.



