22 MDG participates in Medic Rodeo 2024

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan.— Four Airmen from the 22nd Medical Group competed in the annual Medic Rodeo competition on August 11-15, 2024, at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.



The multiple day competition, hosted by the 27th Special Operations Wing, tested 18 groups of medics. Airmen were put through rounds of scenarios to test their ability to work as a team, but to also test their individual skills.



“The medic rodeo is an Air Force-wide competition where people volunteer to come show their medic skills along with any emergency medicine technician skills,” said Tech. Sgt. Rachel Belden-Cruz, 22nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight medicine flight chief, team coach and captain.



Cruz was joined by Airman 1st Class Adam Moster, 22nd OMRS bioenvironmental engineering technician, Tech. Sgt. Kevin Dodd, 349th Air Refueling Squadron medical element non-commissioned officer in charge and 2nd Lieutenant Benard Agyepong, 22nd Healthcare Operations Squadron TRICARE operations and patient administration.



Prior to the competition, the team practiced for 10 weeks. During their three-hour training sessions, the team would take a section from EMT and Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training guides to break down the concepts and skills they would use in the competition.



On day one, all the teams gathered for the opening ceremony, check-in and to familiarize themselves with the gear they would use during the event.



Team 11, the 22nd MDG, circulated through nine different scenarios covering trauma and clinical care for day two. Teams were given 30 minutes to assess the patient and take appropriate action in their aid before restocking their medical bags, debriefing about their scenario and resting before starting the next station.



Day three was all about medical care in a combat environment. To simulate this, the teams traveled to Melrose Air Force Range, New Mexico. They worked into the night, running through simulations armored with helmets, chest plates, simulated weapons and their medical bags.



The last day, the teams competed in the Commando Challenge race and a simulated mass casualty event. The race consisted of running, muscular endurance exercise and tourniquet placement. The mass casualty event took place after lunch and was followed by the closing ceremony.

During the closing ceremonies, the winner for the race was announced, as well as the top 10 for the 2024 Medic Rodeo, where it was revealed the 22nd MDG took tenth place for the event.



“You do this day in and day out, it’s something that we don’t appreciate enough,” said Col. Robert Johnston, 27th SOW commander, praising everyone who attended the event. “After watching this I’m going to start spreading the word to make sure that people really understand and have that appreciation for the magic and the miracles that you guys continue to work.”



The Medic Rodeo has grown and evolved from its first iteration in 2007 and is an annual opportunity for medical Airmen from around the air force to showcase their skills while ensuring their readiness for the next fight.

