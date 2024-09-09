Coast Guard Completes Final MH-65E Upgrade at Aviation Logistics Center, Marking 40 Years of Service and Over 26,000 Lives Saved

6577 departed 19 August as the last complete MH-65D to MH-65E upgrade completed at the Coast Guard’s Aviation Logistics Center Short-Range Recovery product line. Culminating more than a decade of hard work it was appropriate that the final MH-65E aircraft was delivered to the Coast Guard’s Aviation Training Center in Mobile, AL as well as the first one. The MH-65E recently passed 100,000 flight hours since development began and has been involved in more than 8000 Search and Rescue cases so far. In its various models the H65 has been in the Coast Guard for 40 years (November 1984) and has used the current engine the Arriel 2C2-CG for 20 years. This year both aircraft and engines reached 1.8 Million flight hours, 1.8 Million 2C2-CG engine hours, with more than 26,000 lives rescued.

