Walter Reed nursing team recognizes members with the DAISY Award for extraordinary, lifesaving care

Courtesy Photo | Registered nurses Rezia Lake (front left) and Holly Aguridakis (front second from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Registered nurses Rezia Lake (front left) and Holly Aguridakis (front second from left) of Walter Reed’s General Surgery Clinic, are congratulated by their General Surgical Clinic team members for recently earning the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. see less | View Image Page

By Bernard Little

WRNMMC Office Command Communications



Nurses spearhead the health care efforts at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNNMC), most often at the bedside of patients, providing the nation’s heroes and their families compassionate care around the clock.



The medical center's leadership team recognizes nurses' selfless service and dedication, presenting its members with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses monthly.



Registered nurses Holly Aguridakis and Rezia Lake, of Walter Reed’s General Surgery Clinic, and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Grace Bakala and 2nd Lt. Janell Brinser, of 4 West, recently earned the award.

U.S. Army Col. Wendy Woodall, director for nursing and chief nursing officer at Walter Reed, presented the award to Aguridakis and Lake on Sept. 4, and to Bakala and Brinser on Sept. 5 at the honorees’ clinic and ward.



“The DAISY Award is a way of saying ‘thank you’ and recognizing the extraordinary patient care and work of our nurses,” explained Joan LoepkerDuncan, chief nurse in charge of the Cardiology Service and coordinator for the DAISY recognition program at Walter Reed. She explained that a committee of the hospital’s nurses accepts nominations for the award from patients, nurses, staff members, families of patients, and others. The committee determines the honoree from the nominations based on the criteria for receiving the award, which includes compassion (the recipient must demonstrate extraordinary compassion and kindness); patient care (the recipient must provide excellent patient care and make a positive impact on the patient experience); professionalism (the recipient must demonstrate professionalism and ethical standards); and role model (the recipient must be a role model for nursing practice and serve as an advocate for patients and the profession).



An appreciative patient



A patient who wishes to remain anonymous nominated Aguridakis and Lake for the award, stating, “I have been their patient for about 10 weeks now. I was immediately impressed with how receptive they were to seeing me and impressed further with how quickly they put me at ease. I knew from my first meeting with [Aguridakis], that [she was] an expert in wounds, the products available, and sharing the knowledge in a treatment plan. And in my first appointment with [Lake], [she] knew what had been done for me previously.”



“These nurses share patients, so they share what happens when only one of them sees a patient without the other. They truly work as a team, so that continuity of care is maintained. I was also impressed that when one of them speaks about the other, it is always respectful. I met with them both separately and together, and every encounter was professional, warm and compassionate. It is obvious they care. They have both been elated with progress in my wound. They share the measurements and pictures so I can see the progress for myself. Their care is what others should emulate. Their clinical expertise is excellent, but their dedication, compassion, diligence and empathy are the qualities that set them apart. Their job isn’t easy, wounds, especially chronic ones, heal slowly, and it is hard to keep patients motivated. But these nurses do their best to engage the patient. They explain what they are doing and why. They make sure their patients have appointments made and have supplies,” the patient shared.



The patient added [Aguridakis and Lake] allow me to come, after their official last appointment of the day, so I don’t have to leave work early three times a week. I personally know how challenging their jobs are because from 1998-2001, I did wound and ostomy care in then the National Naval Medical Center’s General Surgery Wound Clinic. I only hope I was as good to my patients, as they have been to me.”



‘Swift, decisive actions’ save a life



A staff member who wishes to remain anonymous nominated Bakala and Brinser for the DAISY Award, stating, “Their swift and decisive actions played a critical role in ensuring the well-being and survival of a patient under their care. These nurses received a transfer patient from [another medical facility] to their unit. Upon initial assessment, [Brinser] noted that the patient was non-verbal and experiencing respiratory distress. Without hesitation, [Brinser] promptly paged the respiratory therapist to provide the necessary treatment for the patient. Despite being new to the unit and under the guidance of [Bakala], their preceptor, [Brinser] exhibited remarkable competence and composure in handling the situation.”



“Recognizing the gravity of the patient's condition, they proceeded to assess the patient further, only to discover that the patient was unresponsive with an absent pulse. Without wasting a moment, [Brinser] initiated a Code Blue and immediately started CPR,” the staff member continued. “Thanks to their prompt response and effective communication, the Code Blue team arrived swiftly and provided invaluable assistance in reviving the patient.”



The staff member explained that the medical team restored the patient’s pulse, but the patient experienced another cardiac arrest while being transferred to the Intensive Care Unit prompting the activation of another code.



“Despite the challenges, [Brinser] remained composed and coordinated, ensuring the safe transfer of the patient to the ICU with the utilization of necessary resources, including crash carts (from 2 units) and nurses from other units. It is evident that the transfer of the patient to the unit from an outside facility may not have been appropriate given the patient's unstable condition. However, Nurse 1's clinical assessment and swift response under the guidance of [Bakala] were instrumental in mitigating potential risks and ultimately saving the patient's life,” the staff member stated.



“Furthermore, their proactive approach in recognizing the patient's declining health and taking quick action further underscores their exemplary dedication to patient care. Their actions serve as a shining example of a nurse with good nursing assessment and judgment. I am so proud of Nurse 1 and Nurse 2,” the staff member concluded.



The family of J. Patrick Barnes established the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses in 2001. ‘DAISY’ stands for ‘Diseases Attacking the Immune System’. Barnes passed from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), an autoimmune disease, at a Seattle hospital in late 1999. Out of appreciation for the nursing care Barnes received during the last year of his life, his family established the award to thank those who provided “skillful and compassionate care.” Since then, health care facilities worldwide now recognize their nurses with the DAISY Award, which includes a certificate, pin, and stone sculpture, “The Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by the Shona people in Zimbabwe. An estimated 5,800 health care facilities and schools of nursing in all 50 states and 38 other countries and territories participate in the DAISY Award program, according to the coordinators for the award and recognition program.