Feature Article: Information Systems Specialist 1st Class Jesus Sanchez

Puslatpur 5, Indonesia — Super Garuda Shield 2024, hosted by the Indonesian National Armed Forces, has members of four military services integrated into the multinational and joint exercise, including U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy.

Information Systems Specialist (IT) 1st Class Jesus Sanchez, a native of San Angelos, Texas, serving with the Strategic Communications Wing 1 in Tinker, Oklahoma, was hand-selected to be an individual augmentee and serve on the joint combined communications teams (C6).

Sanchez said “The largest difference for this mission is that we are working with Army, who has some of the same gear but utilizes the gear different. The Army’s chain of command is different from how the Navy operates, so that has take a little time to get used to during this joint exercise.”

Despite any differences, Sanchez explained he has enjoyed the experience and the joint environment and has even built some long-lasting friendships.

“This experience has given me the chance to build strong bonds, across the different services, and to really work as a team through the challenges and any obstacles that came up along the way,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said, “I met Sgt. Bolser , who is from my hometown, and he even lives a few blocks from where I grew up.”

Sanchez explained he has been deployed with the U.S. Navy several times before, normally hitting port for a few days at a time, when he was stationed in Rota, Spain, and going back to the ship to continue the mission. When he was stationed on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, he explained it was during COVID-19, so Sailors were only allowed to be on the pier during port calls. However, Super Garuda Shield 2024 is different.

Sanchez said, “[Super Garuda Shield 2024] has been one of my favorite things I have done in the military so far.” He further explained, “I used to have a fear of helicopters before here, but on this deployment, I have flown on a Black Hawk to the USS Green Bay. Now it’s not that big of a deal; it’s just riding a helicopter.”

Sanchez explained, “It’s been awesome to be here and see how they live their lives. It’s been a unique experience to talk to Soldiers, Marines, and Sailors all in one exercise.” He continued to say “It has been more enjoyable to more immersed in their culture and make bonds with the locals, like spending time with them and exchanges stories while getting to know their lifestyle more than just a few days.”

