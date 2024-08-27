Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Just Landed: September 2024 Newcomers

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.

    908th Operations Group:
    Master Sgt. Andrew Blankenship – 703rd Helicopter Squadron
    Tech. Sgt. David Simmons – 703rd HS

    908th Maintenance Group:
    Senior Airman Kallista Arrington – 908th Maintenance Squadron
    Senior Airman Gregory Warren – 908th MXS

    908th Mission Support Group:
    Tech. Sgt. Mark Babjak – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Airman 1st Class Haley Belcher – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
    Staff Sgt. Darshan Bhatt – 908th CES
    Airman Basic Kiona Campbell – 25th APS
    Airman Basic Sean Chavis – 25th APS
    Staff Sgt. Alexander Dodge – 908th CES
    Airman Ndeye Mbow – 908th CES
    Airman 1st Class Stanley Nwokebuihe – 908th CES
    Airman 1st Class Santiago Torres – 25th APS

    908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
    Airman 1st Class Daviyon Dotson
    Master Sgt. Sherri Smith

