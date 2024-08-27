Just Landed: September 2024 Newcomers

The 908th Flying Training Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Operations Group:
Master Sgt. Andrew Blankenship – 703rd Helicopter Squadron
Tech. Sgt. David Simmons – 703rd HS
908th Maintenance Group:
Senior Airman Kallista Arrington – 908th Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Gregory Warren – 908th MXS
908th Mission Support Group:
Tech. Sgt. Mark Babjak – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Airman 1st Class Haley Belcher – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Staff Sgt. Darshan Bhatt – 908th CES
Airman Basic Kiona Campbell – 25th APS
Airman Basic Sean Chavis – 25th APS
Staff Sgt. Alexander Dodge – 908th CES
Airman Ndeye Mbow – 908th CES
Airman 1st Class Stanley Nwokebuihe – 908th CES
Airman 1st Class Santiago Torres – 25th APS
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Airman 1st Class Daviyon Dotson
Master Sgt. Sherri Smith
