TRIDENT Refit Facility, Kings Bay, Marks 35-years of Excellence

"Keeping Our Warships ... War Ready!"



KINGS BAY, Ga. - The origins of TRIDENT Refit Facility, Kings Bay (TRIREFFACKB) Georgia, trace back more than three decades to the height of the Cold War, an era marked by tumultuous tensions between global superpowers.



In the midst of this tense landscape, the United States Navy recognized the need for a strategic deterrent—a force capable of maintaining peace through strength.



Thus, the Ohio-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBN) were born, housing the formidable Trident missiles, each carrying a payload of nuclear warheads.



As the Ohio-class submarine fleet expanded, the necessity for a specialized facility to maintain and upgrade these potent warships became apparent. Kings Bay, with its strategic location in southeast Georgia on the Atlantic coast, emerged as the prime site for what would later become Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.



Construction began in the 1970s, and on July 1, 1978, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay was established. Then, just over 11 years later, on September 30, 1989, TRIDENT Refit Facility, Kings Bay, achieved its planned Initial Operational Capability (IOC).



Capt. N.W. Mimms Jr. served as TRIREFFACKB’s first Prospective Commanding Officer/Commanding Officer from June 1987 to July 1990. There have been 16 Commanding Officers during TRIREFFACKB’s storied history, including the current and 16th commander, Capt. Mark “Rowdy” Yates, who will relinquish command to TRIREFFACKB’s 17th commander in late October 2024.



TRIREFFACKB initially began hiring experienced technicians, mechanics, and support personnel during the summer of 1988. It was a deliberate process, while construction was ongoing; to staff the new command and hire the skilled workers needed to perform the unique work required on SSBNs, and more specifically, Trident SSBNs.



In July 1989, USS Francis Scott Key (SSBN 657) became the first submarine that the newly hired TRIREFFACKB technicians initially performed their work while the boat sat moored alongside the submarine tender USS CANOPUS (AS-34). Many TRIREFFACKB buildings, including the covered dry dock, were in various stages of construction, and it was still three-months before TRIREFFACKB officially achieved its Initial Operational Capability. Then, in July 1990, USS Benjamin Franklin (SSBN 640) became the first submarine to dock inside and test the capabilities of the new TRIREFFACKB Dry Dock.



The first Ohio-class Trident submarine, USS Tennessee (SSBN 734), officially arrived in Kings Bay on January 15, 1989. However, it was not until August 1990 when the boat entered the new covered dry dock that it became the first Trident SSBN that TRIREFFACKB completed major maintenance and repairs – validating its name, TRIDENT Refit Facility, and the motto, “We Fix Submarines.”



From the moment its doors opened, TRIREFFACKB became a hub of activity with skilled engineers, technicians, support personnel and Sailors working tirelessly to ensure the readiness of the Trident SSBN fleet and today for two converted Ohio-class guided missile (SSGN) submarines.



Workshops buzzed with the sounds of welding, machining, pipefitting work and various testing processes, as capable professionals performed routine maintenance, repairs, and upgrades to keep the submarines operating at the peak of their capabilities.



TRIREFFACKB’s significance, however, extends beyond its role as the U.S. Navy’s premiere intermediate submarine maintenance facility. It serves as a symbol of America's commitment to maintaining peace through strength – a powerful reminder to adversaries of our nation's resolve and preparedness. The meticulous attention to detail, the rigorous testing procedures, and the constant pursuit of excellence are all testament to the dedication of the patriots who serve within its workshops and support offices.



TRIREFFACKB stands as the largest tenant command on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, employing more than 2,200 active-duty military and civilian personnel. TRIREFFACKB also ranks as one of the top employers in Camden County, Georgia, where it calls home.



As noted earlier, TRIREFFACKB achieved its planned Initial Operational Capability on September 30, 1989, and will mark the 35th Anniversary of this milestone in September 2024.



This landmark date celebrates decades of providing quality industrial-level and logistics support for the incremental overhaul, modernization, and repair of Trident ballistic missile (SSBN) and guided missile (SSGN) submarines.



TRIREFFACKB also furnishes global submarine supplies and spare parts support and provides maintenance and support services to allied submarines, regional maintenance customers, and other activities as requested.



Today, the TRIREFFACKB campus includes a waterfront support complex that features one of the largest covered dry docks in the world, three refit piers, berthing support buildings, and other services associated with submarine maintenance operations. In October 2022, the TRIREFFACKB Dry Dock completed a 15-month, three-phase, $600 million modernization overhaul. It was the first major upgrade of the Dry Dock since it opened in 1990.



The command’s skilled workforce, women and men, completes more than one million production person-hours annually in submarine maintenance and other support. More than 35,000 person-hours are involved during each repair period with two to three submarines undergoing maintenance at any given time.



TRIREFFACKB also boasts an outstanding and dynamic Apprenticeship Program. Established in 1990, the Apprenticeship Program is a demanding four-year accredited Federal Department of Labor initiative that includes more than 7200 hours of college academic courses, specific trade-theory learning, and hands-on training designed to produce highly skilled and proficient journeyman-level technicians.



The Apprenticeship Program has graduated hundreds of apprentice craftsmen and technicians in a variety of trades including Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Marine Machinery Mechanic, Machinist, Pipefitter, Rigger, Sheet Metal Mechanic, Painter, Fabric Worker, Instrument Mechanic, Water Treatment Plant Operator, and Welder to name a few.



As a measure of its 35-years of focus on excellence and consistency, TRIREFFACKB has received numerous awards including five Meritorious Unit Commendations along with multiple Department of Defense and Navy maintenance excellence and safety awards.



In 2023, the Georgia Business Journal named TRIREFFACKB as a “Best of Georgia” business; a prestigious award that less than 10% of all businesses in Georgia can claim. This recognition underscores the command’s commitment to excellence and its vital role in the community. In 2024, TRIREFFACKB reaffirmed its status as an elite Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) STAR worksite. Administered by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the VPP Star Program recognizes employers and employees who demonstrate exemplary achievement in the prevention and control of occupational safety and health hazards and demonstrates continuous improvement in safety and health management systems.



For more than three decades, TRIREFFACKB has adapted to meet the evolving needs of the Navy, embracing new technologies and techniques to enhance efficiency and effectiveness. It has weathered storms – literally and figuratively — and emerged stronger, more resilient than ever before.



As TRIREFFACKB celebrates its 35th Anniversary and prepares to welcome the new Columbia-class submarine later this decade, it stands as a testament to the spirit of innovation and dedication that has defined it from the beginning … and guides its vision for the future. The TRIREFFACKB mission is clear: To ensure the safety, readiness and capability of the nation’s elite submarine fleet, to safeguard the seas, and to uphold the principles of peace through strength.



Yet, amidst the 24/7 bustle of activity, it is the people of TRIREFFACKB who truly define its legacy. They are the unsung heroes, working quietly and diligently behind the scenes, ensuring the Navy's silent sentinels remain vigilant and ready to defend our nation's interests at a moment's notice … And with each passing day, the legacy of TRIREFFACKB grows stronger, shaped by the hands and hearts of those who serve within its footprint … The Spear Starts Here.



NOTE: "The Spear Starts Here”, a motto that signifies TRIREFFACKB’s strong and enduring commitment to the maintenance, safety and support of our deployed silent service warships and the Sailors who operate those warships at the “Tip of the Spear”.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2024 Date Posted: 09.08.2024 15:14 Story ID: 480345 Location: KINGS BAY, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TRIDENT Refit Facility, Kings Bay, Marks 35-years of Excellence, by Keith Boydston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.