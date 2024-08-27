Reflecting upon heritage and what it means to celebrate it

Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated annually from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, opens a door to honor Hispanic American serving in all branches of the military. This year's theme, "Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together," highlights the achievements of those paving the way for future generations.



For one Minnesota National Guard Soldier, Sgt. Steven Perez, an air defense management system operator assigned to Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to reconnect with his heritage and reflect on his family’s journey.



"Listening to music my grandpa used to play, classic 1940's Mexican music offers me the opportunity to feel connected with my family even from so far away,” said Perez, who is currently deployed to the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations. “It’s like a bridge back to my family.”



Perez believes that knowing and celebrating one's heritage allows individuals to create a deeper connection with their families. Hispanic Heritage Month also allows him the space to recognize and reflect on the sacrifices his parents made to provide their family with a better life.



At 25, Perez has achieved several personal milestones. He is a skilled electrician and plans to transition into software development in the near future. Recently promoted to sergeant, Perez, credits the military with shaping him into the person he is today.



"The military has given me an opportunity to learn from the mistakes of others," Perez said. “Now as a sergeant, I have the opportunity to mentor my team. But I’m also learning how to lean on my leaders and ask questions when I need help.”



Perez appreciates the military’s supportive environment, where individuals in various stages of life provide guidance and advice.



"There is always someone around to help," he stated. “For anyone stepping into leadership, my advice is simple—ask questions, and even if you have to fake confidence at first, that confidence will eventually become real.”



As Hispanic Heritage Month continues, Perez takes time to thank his father for the sacrifices he made, ensuring a brighter future for their family. This observance serves as a reminder to Perez, and many others, of the importance of heritage and the role family plays in shaping lives.

