Resilience and Strength during Hispanic Heritage Month

Driven by a desire to break barriers and create opportunities for future generations, Sgt. Selena Zavala, enlisted in the Minnesota National Guard as a human resources specialist in 2013.



“I joined to be the first generation from my family to attend college and serve,” said Zavala. “The Army offers a variety of benefits like financial stability, education, training, and healthcare. It also builds you up in ways that go beyond what you expect—it strengthens you physically, emotionally, and educationally while helping you overcome your fears."



From ensuring the safety of her community to serving the country on deployments in the Middle East, Zavala’s story reflects both personal resilience and the values of her heritage.



She is currently on her second deployment with the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” as part of Task Force Spartan.



Zavala views Hispanic Heritage Month as an important time to honor the traditions of her culture and represent the strength and contributions of Hispanic Americans in the armed forces. Although her role with the Red Bulls may often be behind the scenes, her impact, much like the legacy of her heritage, is significant.



“It’s an opportunity to be seen, heard, and remembered,” said Zavala, about the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.



Throughout her career, Zavala has risen to meet many challenges. One of her most memorable moments occurred during the George Floyd riots. Assigned to secure the Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, Zavala, along with other Soldiers, worked long shifts that could last 12 to 14 hours. She says that they found support and strength from the community.



"The community came together to thank us for our presence," she recalls. "Nurses told us they felt safer going to work. Little kids brought us fruit and water, and strangers came up to pray with us. Even though the days were long, the community made it all worth it."



These moments of connection reflect what Zavala values most about service: building strong bonds, supporting others, and helping to create a safer world for the future. Her current deployment has deepened these values further.



"Being deployed with the same unit again makes it feel like we’re a family," she says. "We know what it takes to take care of each other, and that’s what makes us strong."



Whether she is mentoring younger Soldiers, managing the administrative needs of her unit, or reflecting on the legacy she is helping to build, Zavala remains committed to her mission and her team. For her, Hispanic Heritage Month is not just about recognition—it is about being part of a larger story.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2024 Date Posted: 09.07.2024 07:52 Story ID: 480326 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Resilience and Strength during Hispanic Heritage Month, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.