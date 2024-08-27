Alaska Air National Guard rescues 8 in 5 Labor Day Weekend missions

Courtesy Photo | Alaska Air National Guard Maj. Dan Warren (right), 212th Rescue Squadron combat rescue...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Alaska Air National Guard Maj. Dan Warren (right), 212th Rescue Squadron combat rescue officer, and Master Sgt. Harry Bromley, 212th RQS pararescueman, evacuate an injured airplane pilot Aug. 30, 2024, about 50 miles southwest of Tok to a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk. Warren and Bromley jumped from a 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II to quickly reach the injured pilot. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Alaska Air National Guard members of 176th Wing rescued eight distressed residents through five missions over the Labor Day Weekend.



Two of the missions required 212th Rescue Squadron Guardian Angels to parachute from an HC-130J Combat King II.



The missions started Aug. 30 when the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center received notice of two concurrent plane crashes. The first crash site, near Skwentna, had an isolated, uninjured survivor needing rescue. The second aircraft, 50 miles southwest of Tok, had two survivors with life-threatening injuries.



The AKRCC requested assistance from the 176th Wing, and the 176th Operations Group search and rescue duty officer, Alaska Air National Guard Lt. Col. Gavin Johnson, promptly dispatched a 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130, two 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters and 212th Guardian Angels on each aircraft.



The first HH-60G crew rerouted inflight during their return trip from Eielson Air Force Base, located the uninjured pilot near Skwentna, and transported him to Alaska State Troopers at Birchwood Airport.



Launching around the same time, an HC-130 and HH-60 with Guardian Angels on board took off from JBER to the second crash site 50 miles southwest of Tok. Two of the crew involved in the crash had reported life-threatening injuries.



The HC-130 pushed forward to the crash site ahead of the HH-60G and released three Guardian Angels with Double Bag Static Line parachutes directly overhead the incident site. The DBSL is a steerable square-shaped parachute system that packs both the main and reserve parachutes in one bag, and it deploys from a metal static line inside the Combat King. The HC-130 aircrew performed this maneuver in a single pass within minutes of arrival overhead.



The Guardian Angels landed their parachutes within a few feet of the survivors who were trapped inside the aircraft. They freed the two from the aircraft, rendered advanced life support, and prepared them for helicopter hoist extraction. The HC-130 then diverted to aerial refuel and provide weather reconnaissance for the HH-60 to return to the crash site for recovery. With the survivors hoisted out and Guardian Angels on board, the HH-60 provided the patients critical care while transporting them to local Anchorage hospitals.



Alaska Air National Guard Maj. Dan Warren, combat rescue officer and team commander of the Guardian Angel element that parachuted to both Oct. 30 and 31 crash sites, explained the decision to deploy by parachute rather than by helicopter.



“The patient's extent of injuries versus the time and distance required to reach them, drives our tactics to respond,” Warren said. “Parachuting is simply another means to expedite our access to patient care, which is why we train on it weekly.”



Warren highlighted the importance of quick response to plane crashes that often include life-threatening injuries.



“What is remarkable is the speed in which the 210th, 211th and 212th Rescue Squadrons were able to respond and execute this complex maneuver,” he said. “We had parachutes over our heads and bandaging wounds inside of an hour after takeoff. That level of operational efficiency can only be earned after years of flying missions together.”



Fourteen hours later on Aug. 31, AKRCC received notification of a third plane crash about 160 miles northwest of Anchorage.



Bystanders near the crash site reported life-threatening injuries to the sole pilot onboard. Johnson dispatched the same HH-60G, HC-130 and Guardian Angel crews to respond. Due to the extent of the injuries reported, the HC-130 crew and Guardian Angel team onboard flew direct to the crash site, located on a 2,500-foot ridge. The Guardian Angels, led by Warren, parachuted into the crash site for their second jump in 24 hours



By the time the Guardian Angels landed and assessed the pilot, they determined he had injuries incompatible with life. The HH-60G Pave Hawk landed soon after to recover the team and the pilot. The HH-60G was then re-tasked to rescue a stranded hunter nearby enroute to JBER and released both personnel to the proper authorities.



On Sept. 1 and 2, Johnson dispatched HH-60 crew and Guardian Angels to rescue distressed hikers in Denali National Park 10 miles north of Cantwell. The hikers were picked up and handed off to National Park Service and Alaska State Troopers.



Johnson said 176th Wing rescue Airmen are always eager to help fellow Alaskans, but he expressed regret at the loss of the pilot.



“It is always a tough day for the Alaskan aviation community any time we lose one of our own,” he said. “Our heartfelt condolences and our prayers go out for his family and loved ones.”



Johnson said, though hunting season is usually busy for 176th Wing rescue, Labor Day Weekend was one of the busiest holiday weekends.



“Many Alaskans are out enjoying the outdoors hunting and hiking, and they often get there by small plane,” Johnson said. “It’s important that pilots keep and maintain a 406 MHz Emergency Locator Transmitter with an up-to-date registration, so we can quickly find an airplane in distress. Additionally, if flying a small plane, it is important for our aviators to consider wearing a helmet for protection should the worst occur. Hunters and hikers should carry satellite-communication devices, dress for cold wet weather, and be able to shelter during an emergency.”