U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Papua New Guinea for Bilateral Defense Dialogue

Maj. Gen. Jay Bargeron, Director J5 Policy and Plans, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted Capt. Peter Tupma, Chief of Force Capability Development, Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) at USINDOPACOM headquarters September 4, 2024, for the Bilateral Defense Dialogue (BDD).



The BDD serves as a forum for bilateral consultations between PNGDF representatives and USINDOPACOM to strengthen cooperation and advance defense programs that enhance relations between our security forces, encourage greater regional military cooperation, and promote the common interests of both countries.



The Dialogue focused on military cooperation, civil-military operations including disaster relief, and training and education opportunities, such as professional military education.



Humanitarian assistance, along with support for ongoing health, sustainability, and economic programs in the region, is designed to build partner capacity to address these issues. USINDOPACOM forces recently completed exercise Pacific Angel 24, which focuses on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, laying a strong foundation for continued cooperation.



The long-term partnership with Papua New Guinea (PNG) is based on shared values and mutual respect, underscoring the progress made to enhance our cooperation and deepen our regional partnerships in the areas of the economy, security, health, and energy. This annual forum builds on persistent engagements and our enduring commitment to PNG and the Indo-Pacific region.



The BDD is a testament to the ongoing commitment to enhance defense cooperation, reflecting shared values and a mutual interest in promoting regional stability and security. This dialogue not only reinforces existing ties but also opens new avenues for collaboration in areas such as disaster relief and training, further solidifying the partnership between the two nations.

