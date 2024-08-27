Hispanic Heritage mentoring panel set for Sept. 23

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host a virtual mentoring panel in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 23 at noon ET on Microsoft Teams.



With a theme of, “Pioneers of Change – Shaping the Future Together,” the event will highlight challenges and opportunities related to cross-cultural mentorship.



The panel will be hosted by Dr. Olga Mendoza-Schrock, Branch Chief, Decision Sciences Branch, Sensors Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory.



Panelists include:

• Joseph Oder, Executive Director, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center

• Dr. Joni Arnold, Deputy Director, 711th Human Performance Wing, AFRL

• Hector Guevara, Acting Deputy Division Chief, Systems Engineering Division, AFMC Engineering and Technical Management Directorate



The attendee link will be sent via email prior to the event. Individuals can submit questions for the panelists by emailing AFMC.A1DC.TrainingNeedsAssessments@us.af.mil. Questions will also be accepted during the live event as time permits.



Additional information on AFMC Mentoring and upcoming events is available at https://www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring.

