Removal efforts resume at Green River Dam No. 5

Photo By Katelyn Newton | Louisville District Commander Col. L. Reyn Mann (center) and The Nature Conservancy...... read more read more Photo By Katelyn Newton | Louisville District Commander Col. L. Reyn Mann (center) and The Nature Conservancy and US Fish and Wildlife Service partners watch the removal of Green River Dam 5 along the Green River in Brownsville, Kentucky, Aug. 23, 2024. As of late August, 75 percent of the dam has been removed. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District and the U.S. Fish and

Wildlife Service, with support from The Nature Conservancy, resumed work in early July to complete removal of Green River Lock and Dam No. 5 in Kentucky.



Dam removal was temporarily suspended in July 2022 due to concerns

from the Edmonson County Water District regarding water levels. Since that time, there has been a collective effort from our partners, federal officials, and ECWD to advance this project while ensuring ECWD has interim alternatives in place to address potential water supply challenges

as well as long term plans for new water supply infrastructure. For example, a submersible pump was provided by The Nature Conservancy and tested by ECWD to ensure continuous water supply even in low-water conditions. The partners, with assistance from the U.S. Geological

Survey, also relocated river gauges to ensure accurate and constant monitoring of river levels.



“We have been fortunate to be a part of a tremendous team of local, state, federal and inter-agency partners that has steadily worked through challenges and identified interim and long-term solutions that will serve all parties,” said Louisville District Commander Col. L. Reyn Mann. “We

are ecstatic to have reached this pivotal point, which allows us to collectively move forward with renewed momentum and purpose—for the common goal of a safer, healthier and more accessible river. We applaud the Edmonson County Water District for not only their daily efforts to supply quality water to the local community but also for their commitment

and vision to find a solution that will serve the people of Edmondson County for years to come.”



ECWD has implemented a series of interim solutions and contingency plans to ensure water supply should very low water levels or drought conditions occur during or after full dam removal.



“Our team at ECWD is monitoring the progress of the project daily, through the cooperation of all agencies involved, and it is our full intention to minimize or eliminate any water interruptions due to

this project,” said Kevin Shaw, General Manager, Edmonson County Water District.



The dam removal is being conducted by personnel contracted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and as of late August, 75 percent complete. Work is expected to take approximately 2-4 more weeks, which is again dependent on optimal weather conditions and water levels.



Lock and Dam 5 is nearly 100 years old and has exceeded its service life, posing a great safety risk for people. Removing the dam fully will protect public safety, increase recreation opportunities, and enhance aquatic habitat as it restores free-flowing conditions to 73 miles of the Green

River.