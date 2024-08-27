USACE Louisville District Regulatory Division to host community listening session

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District will host an informational community listening session on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (EDT) at the McAlpine Locks and Dam Training Center located at 2700 Marine St., Louisville, KY 40212. All partners, stakeholders and the public are invited to attend to learn more about the USACE Regulatory Program.



The Louisville District’s Regulatory Division is responsible for administering the Regulatory Program in the majority of Indiana and Kentucky, the southeastern portion of Illinois, and the Ohio River to southwestern Ohio.



“This is an opportunity for people to learn more about what we do,” said Louisville District Commander, Col. Reyn Mann. “We are excited to have this open dialogue with our stakeholders and any others interested in learning more about our regulatory processes, such as when a permit may be required, what sort of documents may be needed for submittal, what timelines look like for permitting decisions, and even how we coordinate with other agencies to reach decisions.”



During the session, USACE will provide an overview and update of the USACE Regulatory Program, processes and resources available. Following the short presentation, Louisville District staff will be in attendance to help answer any questions and to speak with stakeholders about any concerns or issues they may have.



Registration is required for the event. Please register at the following link by Monday, Sept. 30: https://app.smartsheetgov.com/b/form/7badded8e21f412fbe9a52185d30af0b



USACE is dedicated to providing strong protection of the Nation’s aquatic environment and navigation capacity, while allowing reasonable development through fair and balanced decisions. Pursuant to its authority under Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act and Section 404 of the Clean Water Act, the USACE Regulatory Division evaluates permit applications and performs compliance and enforcement for essentially all work that occurs in “waters of the United States”.



To learn more about the USACE Regulatory Program, visit: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Wetlands-Permits/



For additional information, contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District Public Affairs Office at (502) 315-6767 or by email at lrl-pao@usace.army.mil.





-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2024 Date Posted: 09.06.2024 14:40 Story ID: 480288 Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Louisville District Regulatory Division to host community listening session, by Abby Korfhage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.