JB Charleston’s AF Connect App

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Air Force Connect mobile application arms the JB Charleston community with multiple resources and emergent information at the touch of their fingertips.



The AF Connect app works as a centralized point of communication for leadership, military personnel, and military families alike as they unify and advance the execution of Joint Base Charleston’s mission of rapid global mobility.



“This app provides an effective tool in solidifying the key strength of communication through our chain of command,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Parker, Joint Base Charleston commander.



The app allows frequent access of vital information straight from a mobile device, including details on important base and career information.



Available to everyone, the app boasts features such as:

- Emergency Push Notifications

- A Base Map

- Housing Work Order System

- Phone Directory

- Physical Fitness Test Calculator



The app allows more direct information to flow for important information such as basewide events open to JB Charleston's community members as well as support services they may need.



Additionally, the app also pushes emergency notifications, a helpful function given Charleston’s location during hurricane season. Upon downloading, it’s important that users select “allow notifications” when prompted to ensure this feature works effectively.



Members and their loved ones can download the app onto their mobile device. After entering the app, users can then tap the “Favorites Icon” symbolized by a star in the bottom left-hand corner and add their Base directory.



Once the base directory is added to the favorites list, members can access the highlighted features listed above.



Through one app, this platform creates a readable point of access of information for Airmen and their families across the globe to continue the execution of rapid global mobility missions.



As technology advances, so does the U.S. Air Force.



One tool at a time.

