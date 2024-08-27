Leveling Up Cyber Skills

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss – Through innovative programs and modern training methods the 338th Training Squadron plays a key role in preparing Cyber Airmen by offering specialized courses in Network Systems Operations and Radio Frequency Transmissions.

The squadron is working to enhance the skills and capabilities of Cyber Airmen, ensuring they are well-prepared for the evolving demands of their field.

An initiative of the 338th Training Squadron is its Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the University of Central Florida (UCF). This partnership enables collaboration with graduate students from UCF’s Florida Interactive Entertainment Academy (FIEA), where students work on capstone projects to develop games or simulations that align with community organizations' missions. This approach, known as gamification, creates interactive and immersive learning experiences, helping students grasp and apply complex concepts more effectively.

“We now have a formal vehicle for information exchange, training, development, and advancements with a nationally recognized leader in cyber academia,” said Glenn Dennison, the 338th TRS training development element chief. “That's one of the biggest reasons why we decided to partner with UCF, because of what they bring to our mission and fight when it comes to training our students.”

The 338th TRS's partnership with UCF helps modernize training efficiently by using the latest technologies. For instance, last year, FIEA created a custom computer game that taught students essential skills for managing cables and ports. More recently, FIEA developed a Tower Defense game proposed by the 338th innovation team. Completed in just four months, this game featured multiple levels that reinforced network knowledge. Initial tests showed that the games greatly boosted student engagement and sped up the learning process.

“Working with the military simulation community gives our FIEA students the unique opportunity to see the real-world applications of gamification software,” said Erik Sand, UCF’s FIEA director of strategic partnerships. “We are excited to be a part of developing new technologies and continuing to share the latest technology.”

The partnership has enhanced information sharing and networking for both parties, demonstrating the value of such collaborations in advancing force development and applying gamification in education.

The 338th Training Squadron is transforming its approach to education by shifting from instructor-led to student-centered learning. This includes implementing hybrid courses, leveraging online platforms, and encouraging student collaboration. The squadron is also moving towards a 6th Generation Learning Environment by partnering with industry partners to create relevant courses. Additionally, the squadron is adopting an Occupational Competency Model that focuses on observable behaviors to identify and address training gaps, ensuring alignment with mission requirements.

By leveraging gamification and partnerships like the one with UCF, the squadron effectively prepares Airmen for modern cyber challenges. Their strategies ensure that Airmen are well-equipped to succeed and drive mission success, solidifying the squadron's role in developing top-tier Cyber Airmen.











Information provided by Glenn Dennison, 338th TRS training development element chief.

