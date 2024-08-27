Construction Work for the Replacement of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Begins

Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner, Jenniffer González announced the commencement of the replacement work for the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Avenue Bridge. González made the announcement alongside Brigadier General Daniel Hibner, Commander of the South Atlantic Division (SAD) of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), and José R. Campos, President of Ferrovial Construcción PR, among other government leaders, during the project's inauguration ceremony. The construction project features a federal investment of $150.7 million from the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018.



During the initial phase of construction, drivers shouldn’t anticipate significant traffic disruptions. This phase involves coordination for utility replacements such as water, telecommunications, and electricity. It also includes preliminary ground preparation for future works. Construction related activities that may impact traffic can be expected around end of Summer 2025.



USACE SAD Commander, Brig. Gen. Hibner expressed. “We are excited with the beginning of this important flood risk reduction contract, a key component of a larger project that will benefit the city of San Juan. This construction project highlights the importance of collaboration between federal and local stakeholder and underscores our agency’s confidence in the local construction industry.”



The work scope includes the replacement of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Bridge structures with a wider two-span structure design to improve flow and reduce debris accumulation. It involves the widening and deepening of the existing channel via two drilled shaft walls, demolition of the current structure, riprap scour protection, new stormwater inlets for drainage across the wall into the channel.



Ferrovial Construcción PR, LLC, a subsidiary of Ferrovial, was the company selected to partner with USACE and complete this portion of the Río Puerto Nuevo Flood Risk Management Project. Operating in Puerto Rico since 2003, the local company, has completed more than 100 projects in Puerto Rico, including the Maunabo tunnels (the first road tunnels on the island), Pier 3 in the San Juan Harbor, the new facilities at the Cataño ferry terminal and was responsible of the recently reopened Naranjito cable-stayed bridge, among others. Ferrovial Construcción PR, LLC’s parent company Ferrovial is a leading global infrastructure company transforming highways, airports, and energy infrastructure across North America and around the world.



The Río Puerto Nuevo Flood Risk Management Project aims to address severe flooding risks in San Juan which impacts an area with a population of approximately 250,000. The project will address issues such as rapid upstream runoff and inadequate channel capacity. Spanning nine project segments, the overall initiative will be executed through separate contracts until 2032.



Upon completion, it is projected to deliver an average annual economic benefit of over $125 million and flood risk reduction for more than 250,000 residents. The Puerto Rico Department for Natural and Environmental Resources is the local agency partnered with USACE for this project.

