USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s deputy garrison commander reflects on Grandparents Day, shares personal experience on military career, selfless service

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Observed the first Sunday in September following Labor Day, Grandparents Day provides an opportunity to recognize the invaluable joy and wisdom that grandparents bring to our lives. This year, Grandparents Day falls on Sept. 8.



The observance was established in 1978 by President Jimmy Carter. Every year, the current United States president reaffirms his support for this cherished tradition, providing us all with a meaningful opportunity to honor and celebrate the lives of our grandparents.



A retired Army colonel, who is currently one of the senior leaders at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, shared his thoughts on this special day.



“I am really proud to be a grandparent,” said Paul Hossenlopp, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s deputy commander. “Having children introduces you to a love you’ve never experienced before, but when you have a grandchild, it’s a whole new level of love that makes you melt just thinking about them.”



Hossenlopp has held his current position since November 2022, having previously served as the deputy garrison manager for U.S. Army Garrison Benelux. Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, he has been residing in Europe for the past three and a half years. He retired in 2017 after a distinguished 30-year career as a field artillery officer, with his last assignment being the chief of staff at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. His military career included overseas tours in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Turkey, Poland, and two combat tours in Iraq.



Hossenlopp emphasized the importance of achieving work-life balance by prioritizing factors within his control.



"Throughout my 35-year career, I've managed to maintain a solid work-life balance," he said. "By concentrating on tasks exclusive to my role, I avoid micromanaging others and can leave the office in a timely manner to cherish moments with my family."



In his free time, Hossenlopp enjoys exercising, exploring various European destinations and simply spending quality moments with his wife.



He takes great joy in his role as a grandfather to his two-year-old grandson, Harrison, who never fails to bring a smile to his face.



“He’s hilarious, he always makes me laugh,” said Hossenlopp.



Reflecting on the military topics he hopes to discuss with Harrison in the future, Hossenlopp emphasized the importance of service, camaraderie and the essence of being a supportive team member – principles that have shaped his own life. As he looks back on his leadership journey, he said that the Army provided him with invaluable early leadership opportunities from the moment he enlisted, which not only nurtured his development as a leader but also instilled the discipline and teamwork he now values.



The connection between his experiences and the lessons he wishes to share with Harrison highlights the impact that military values have had on his life and his desire to pass them on to the next generation.



“The Army played a crucial role in shaping who I am today,” he said, noting that values such as loyalty, respect, and the importance of being both a great teammate and a leader – while also knowing when to be a follower – are lessons he hopes to impart to his grandchild.



In his career, he got to meet a vastly diverse group of people, hailing from varying backgrounds, cultures and experiences, Hossenlopp said. This exposure allowed him to gain valuable insights, broaden his perspectives and forge meaningful connections with people from all walks of life.



“Interacting with such a diverse group enriched my professional growth, nurturing a deep sense of appreciation for the unique qualities and contributions each individual brought to the table.”



While Hossenlopp values his military experience and hopes that one day his grandson will follow a similar path, he respects Harrison's freedom to choose his own journey.



“I view my military experience as an incredible chapter of my life that I wouldn't change in any way,” he said. “I hope that Harrison will have an interest in it, yet, like my son, I'll honor his decision. The military life is as demanding as it is rewarding, however, it is not suitable for everyone.



“My goal is to highlight the Army’s career opportunities while fully supporting my grandson’s choices, whatever they may be.”



