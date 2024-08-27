Red Bull Soldier Embraces Heritage and Service

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from Sept. 15. through Oct. 15. This year’s theme is “Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together.” The observance opens a door to celebrate and honor Hispanic Americans who have served or are currently serving in all branches of the military.



For one Minnesota National Guard Soldier, Spc. Michelle Lazo, a human resources specialist assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” Hispanic Heritage Month is an opportunity to appreciate her culture and background.



“It’s about honoring and celebrating those who have made a change in our community,” said Lazo. “There are so many Hispanics who made history, and this month offers a great opportunity to honor them.”



Lazo first joined the Minnesota National Guard nearly seven years ago as a unit supply specialist. She began her career serving with the Headquarters Support Company, 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 136th Infantry Regiment.



"I didn’t know what I wanted to study," she said. "At 17, I just thought of it as ‘One weekend a month, 2 weeks in the summer for a few years—what’s the worst thing that can happen?’"



Fast forwarding to today, Lazo is wrapping up her first deployment. She is one of more than 500 Minnesota service members supporting Task Force Spartan in the Middle East. Lazo says she is glad to have this experience and appreciates how it has shaped her as a soldier.



“This deployment has been a mix of emotions but nothing that I could not handle,” added Lazo. “I have developed better relationships within my team, and I’ve learned to be patient while understanding everyone's limits and strengths are different.”



For Lazo, her family has played a crucial role in supporting her throughout this journey and her life. As the oldest sibling and the first in her family to serve, she acknowledges the sacrifices her family has made.



"My family has always been extremely supportive of everything I do,” said Lazo.



Reflecting on her time in the Minnesota National Guard, Lazo believes that joining was one of the best decisions she’s made.



"I have been able to create friendships that will last a lifetime,” added Lazo.



Once she returns home and is reunited with her family, Lazo hopes to continue her family’s traditions. She honors her heritage through family dinners, especially during the holidays. She also plans to complete a degree in nursing.



"Once I set my mind to something, I go for it," said Lazo. "Only 5% of nurses are Hispanic, and it would be an honor to be part of that group. I want to show others that it doesn’t matter what your background is, you can do anything you dream of."



Her service has not only provided educational opportunities but instilled discipline, taught new skills, and shaped her into a better person.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2024 Date Posted: 09.06.2024