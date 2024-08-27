Honoring 40 Years of Service: Reflecting on Legacy, Heritage, and the Army

Photo By Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh | Master Sgt. Maximilliano Vignoli, currently assigned to the 34th Infantry Division,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh | Master Sgt. Maximilliano Vignoli, currently assigned to the 34th Infantry Division, stands for a photo in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Aug. 27, 2024. Vignoli has served for nearly 40 years and is rounding out his career with a 15-month deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Vignoli originally deployed with the California-based 40th Infantry Division in 2023 and then extended his deployment to support the Minnesota-based 34th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh) see less | View Image Page

With nearly 40 years of service under his belt, Master Sgt. Maximilliano Vignoli is approaching the final milestone in his career as he prepares for retirement next spring. Reflecting on his time in the service, Vignoli, who is a food service specialist, an M1 Abrams tank system maintainer, and a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist, says he still isn’t sure why he joined.



“One hot summer day, I walked into a recruiter’s office to get some water and use the pay phone,” said Vignoli. “When I finished, the recruiter stopped and talked to me. He showed me some videos, and I started the paperwork.”



Vignoli is currently serving as one of the many soldiers assigned to the 34th Infantry Division, although he did not come overseas with the Red Bulls. He started his 15-month deployment with the California-based 40th Infantry Division, serving as the command operations and information center battle noncommissioned officer in charge, before volunteering to stay in the Middle East a little while longer.



Born to a Hispanic and Native American mother and an Italian (Sicilian) father, Vignoli grew up with a deep sense of cultural pride. His upbringing instilled in him the values of family, honor, and resilience—traits that have served him well throughout his military career.



For Vignoli, Hispanic Heritage Month is more than a celebration; it is an annual reminder of the importance of keeping traditions alive.



"If we let go of our heritage, we lose the connection to our lineage,” he says. “Our future children would be at a loss and not understand the importance of where we come from, to where we belong in life and the community. It goes a long way with self and family pride.”



Vignoli ensures future generations understand their roots by sharing stories about what his grandparents, parents, and even himself have had to overcome with his children and grandchildren.



As he looks back on his time in uniform, Vignoli reflects on the soldiers he’s led and trained. When asked why he has stayed in the Army for so long, his answer is simple: “I have never had an excuse to make me want to get out. I love the Army and what I do.”



One of his greatest joys has been meeting and training countless soldiers, many of whom he considers family. For younger soldiers just starting their careers, Vignoli stresses the importance of living the Army Values.



“Be a Soldier; live the Army Values,” said Vignoli. “Be a part of a good solution, not a part of a problem.”



Outside of the Army, Vignoli enjoys riding motorcycles and any hands-on projects. As he prepares for retirement, he is looking forward to spending more time with his family.



For Vignoli, Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to reflect on the past, present, and future—honoring not only his own journey but also the legacy of his ancestors. He embodies this year's theme, "Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together," by living a life that honors the past while forging a brighter future for the generations to come.