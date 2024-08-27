Navy JAG Corps Hosts Change of Office

Photo By Natalie Morehouse | Vice Adm. Del Crandall with Vice Adm. Chris French during the Navy JAG Corps Change of...... read more read more Photo By Natalie Morehouse | Vice Adm. Del Crandall with Vice Adm. Chris French during the Navy JAG Corps Change of Office ceremony held at the Washington Navy Yard’s Leutze Park, Sept. 5, 2024. French relieved Crandall to become the 46th Judge Advocate General of the Navy. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – Vice Adm. Christopher C. French has relieved Vice Adm. Darse E.“Del” Crandall, Jr. to become the 46th Judge Advocate General of the Navy. The change of office ceremony – presided over by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro – was held Sept. 5 at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.



“Our Navy-Marine Corps team is at the forefront of defending and preserving global stability, and we remain committed to ensuring the freedom of navigation of the world’s seas and oceans,” said Del Toro. “Our mission would be impossible without the essential work of our Navy JAG Corps. And Vice Admiral Crandall’s leadership of the Navy JAG Corps community was integral to their many successes.”



During Crandall’s tenure as JAG, he served as principle military legal counsel to Navy leaders, providing advice on a range of issues affecting national security, fleet operations, and the health and safety of Sailors and their families. He also oversaw several organizational changes within the JAG Corps, including implementation of military justice reforms, the formation of the Camp Lejeune Claims Unit, the establishment of a stand-alone Naval Legal Service Command (NLSC) flag officer billet, and the creation of an assistant JAG for Education, Training, and Professional Development.



“Your leadership was pivotal over these last six years, supporting the establishment of the Office of Special Trial Counsel, increasing our JAG Corps manning, and aligning the JAG Corps to your priorities of warfighting, people, and military justice,” said Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, who served as a special guest speaker at the

event.



The event also marked the conclusion of Crandall’s four decades in uniform. He commissioned in 1984 as a surface warfare officer and transitioned to the JAG Corps in 1992 following his graduation from the Georgetown University Law Center. Since then, Crandall has served as the Deputy JAG (DJAG) and commander, NLSC, as well as in a

variety of staff and operational positions at joint and naval commands around the world.



“The JAG Corps mission is to provide full-spectrum legal services to enable naval and joint operations in support of our national security,” said Crandall. “I’ve been honored to lead the charge to meet that mission every day for the last six years as JAG and DJAG, and together we’ve conquered unbelievable challenges in support of the Navy.”



French previously served as the DJAG, as legal counsel to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and in a wide range of other challenging assignments across the enterprise.



“At this ceremony three years ago, I said: ‘In the days to come, we will together build on the hard work of our predecessors.’ Well, we did. But, we’re not done yet. We have more work to do,” said French. “The Navy JAG Corps – officer, enlisted, civilian; active and Reserve – is stronger today than it was yesterday. And it will be stronger tomorrow

than it is today. We will rise to every challenge and deliver the legal services that our nation calls for.”



Rear Adm. Lia M. Reynolds – who was promoted to the rank of rear admiral (upper half) last month – has now assumed the duties of the DJAG. Most recently, she served as assistant JAG for Operations and Management.



During her remarks, Franchetti expressed her faith in French leading the JAG Corps in the coming years.



“As you well know, the challenges we face are only accelerating, and I am confident that you and your team will move out boldly with urgency and a strong sense of purpose to ensure that America’s warfighting Navy is ready to fight and win at sea today and in the future,” said Franchetti.



Del Toro paid tribute to Crandall’s meaningful and enduring mark upon the JAG Corps and the wider Navy-Marine Corps team.



“Thank you for your tireless pursuit of justice and protection of the law. Because of your efforts, experience, and vision, you leave a lasting legacy for others to follow,” said Del Toro.



The first Navy JAG was Marine Colonel William Butler Remey, who assumed the post in 1878. President Lyndon B. Johnson formally established the Navy JAG Corps nearly 90 years later, on Dec. 8, 1967. Today, scores of JAG Corps personnel serve overseas and aboard combatants at sea, regularly deploying across the globe. It is a diverse, highly capable force that is fully integrated throughout the Navy fleet.



For more information about the JAG Corps, visit www.jag.navy.mil.