McAlester Army Ammunition Plant hosts successful mass hiring event

The McAlester Army Ammunition Plant recently held the Rapid Employment for the Army Community Team hiring event at the U.S. Army Armed Forces Reserve Center , located just outside MCAAP’s main entrance security checkpoint.



The event, which took place Aug. 26, was organized to expedite the hiring process for 40 critical positions as explosive workers. In an effort to accelerate the hiring timeline, REACT was designed to allow for on-the-spot job offers, followed by immediate onboarding steps such as drug screenings, fingerprinting, and scheduling physicals — all completed in a single day. This efficient approach was intended to reduce the usual time-to-hire and ensure that new employees could start working as quickly as possible.



The event drew an overwhelming number of applicants, with individuals lined up out the door, eager to secure one of the available positions. A total of 317 applicants submitted resumes, a significant turnout considering the 40 available positions. The large turnout was a testament to the extensive outreach and effective advertising efforts MCAAP implemented in the weeks leading up to the event.



All qualified applicants were given the opportunity to interview on-site, ensuring that MCAAP could select the best candidates for the crucial roles. In addition to these steps, background investigations have been initiated, ensuring that all necessary checks are in place before the final hiring decisions are made.



"The event not only met but exceeded our expectations, leaving us deeply satisfied with the enthusiastic participation and exceptional outcome,” said Melannie Riddle, a resource management analyst for the S1 office at MCAAP. “To enhance efficiency in future hiring, we are committed to making further adjustments that streamline the process and ensure a smoother experience for all involved.”



With the onboarding process well underway, MCAAP is on track to have its new employees fully integrated and ready to contribute to the plant's operations in the coming weeks. Orientation will be followed by a pair of mandatory trainings, ensuring that all new members of the workforce are ready to begin their roles by the third day.



The success of this hiring event underscores MCAAP’s commitment to maintaining a well-staffed and prepared workforce. By efficiently managing the hiring and onboarding processes, MCAAP continues to support the nation's defense with a capable and dedicated team.



“The intent of the REACT hiring event was to test our ability to surge our process to rapidly hire Army Civilian employees in support of our Joint Force requirements,” said Col. Gabe Pryor, MCAAP’s commander. “Embracing a rapid hiring approach will be key to our future success, enabling us to quickly integrate top talent and drive our growth with agility and precision.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2024 Date Posted: 09.05.2024 Story ID: 480176 Location: MCALESTER, OKLAHOMA, US